Ronaldinho Admits Guilt In 'fake' Passport Case, Freed By Courts In Paraguay

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has pleaded guilty in the 'Ronaldinho fake passport' case. The 39-year-old Ronaldinho has been freed by the courts in Paraguay but will remain in the country to face the pending decision taken by the public prosecutors and eventually the court. After admitting his guilt and cooperating with the official authorities, a grim-faced Ronaldinho drove back to his hotel.

Ronaldinho arrested: Ronaldinho guilty in 'Ronaldinho fake passport' case

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Ronaldinho arrested news over a fake passport stormed the internet. The 2002 World Cup winner was invited by a local casino owner and arrived in Paraguay with his brother Roberto for a charity event. However, the two brothers' presidential suite was raided by police officials only hours after their check-in.

😱apparently not a joke - Ronaldinho Gaucho arrested trying to sneak into Paraguay on this very fake looking Paraguayan passport! https://t.co/hghJ1D3R9y — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) March 5, 2020

Ronaldinho arrested: Ronaldinho guilty despite authentic documents

The Police, as well as the prosecutors, have already admitted that the 'Ronaldinho fake passport' and another used by his brother to get into the South American country were authentic documents. However, they suspect their rightful owners sold them to members of an “international mafia” before they modified the names and details of Ronaldinho and his sibling.

Ronaldinho guilty but not charged

Ronaldinho has been found guilty for presenting a fake passport on arrival in Paraguay. Surprisingly, Ronaldinho and his brother had presented legitimate documents when they departed from Sao Paolo but displayed Paraguayan passports as soon as they got off in the capital, Asuncion. However, Ronaldinho can still face punishment from the prosecutors despite not being found guilty.

Ronaldinho in Paraguay: Ronaldinho guilty may face punishment

Ronaldinho might face an alternative punishment, which could possibly include a fine towards a local charity. Ronaldinho and his brother spent eight hours with officials in Asuncion on Thursday before being released. By admitting his guilt, Ronaldinho has avoided being charged with by the prosecutors until further investigation.

Ronaldinho played for Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan during at the pinnacle of his career and was awarded the FIFA Player of the year in 2004 and 2005.

