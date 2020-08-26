Man United Captain Maguire Convicted For Assault, Resisting Arrest And Attempted Bribery

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has endured a difficult time off the field this week, having been involved in an altercation with the police officers in Greece. Maguire spent two nights in a jail cell in Greece and appeared before a prosecutor before being cleared to return to the UK. The England international, who was released subsequently, has now been found guilty of assault and two other charges by the Greek court.

Harry Maguire jail time: Defender gets 21-month suspended sentence

Harry Maguire handed a prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days. But this will be suspended because it is a first offence and charges were misdemeanours. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

According to a report by Sky Sports, Harry Maguire has been convicted by a court on the island of Syros for the charges of assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts to bribe a police officer. The Man United captain has been handed a 21-month and 10-day prison sentence. However, since this is the first instance of an offence committed by the 27-year-old and the acts are classified as 'misdemeanours', his sentence remains suspended.

Victims yet to receive apology from Harry Maguire: Prosecutor

Harry Maguire got involved in an altercation with a Greek police offer, prior to which his sister was stabbed with a sharp object. The Man United defender had denied all allegations levelled against him but apologised before the court. The court had also been requested to postpone the proceedings but continued with the trial. Yoannis Paradissis, who assisted the prosecution, insists that the victims are yet to receive an apology from Harry Maguire and his friends.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Paradissis claimed that being a sportsman and a role model, Harry Maguire should have set an example with a simple apology. Instead, the Man United captain still blames the police officers for the unfortunate incident. The lawyer added that the victims were completely appalled with the behaviour of Maguire and his friends.

Harry Maguire dropped from England national team

Harry Maguire has also been convicted for his attempt to bribe the police officers. On his arrival at the local police station, the defender introduced himself as the Man United captain, albeit in bad taste. He insisted that he is "very rich" and he could pay them the desired amount to let him get away with the incident.

With the Man United star being held guilty by the Greek court, England national team manager Gareth Southgate sprung into action and decided to withdraw the defender from the squad, hours after including him for the upcoming games. Southgate named his England squad mere hours before Maguire was found guilty. England play Iceland and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League and Brighton's Lewis Dunk is likely to replace the convicted Maguire in the Three Lions squad.

Image courtesy: Harry Maguire Twitter