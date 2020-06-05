Santa Clara Vs Braga Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Primeira Liga Live Game Info

Santa Clara will play Braga in the Primeira Liga after a break of two months. The match will be played on Friday, June 5, 2020. Here is the Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming details, Primeira Liga live, Primeira Liga table, Santa Clara vs Braga team news, and other details of the match.

Primeira Liga live: Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming details

There will no Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming in India, nor will there be an official broadcast for India. Here are the other Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming details:

Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming venue: Estadio de Sao Miguel

Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming site: Sofascore.com

Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming date: Friday, June 5, 2020

Santa Clara vs Braga live streaming time: 11.30 PM IST

Santa Clara vs Braga Primeira Liga live: Preview

Saudades de voltar a competir, um sentimento que não se explica 😍⚽



Consulta aqui os convocados para o #CDSCSCB 👉 https://t.co/nEueDrI5J9

#LigaNOS pic.twitter.com/uEgGQDBZI5 — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) June 4, 2020

The Primeira Liga returned Wednesday after two months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first game for the two teams since the resumption of the competition. Braga have had a great campaign so far this season. They are placed third on the Primeira Liga table, bagging 46 points in 24 games. Santa Clara on the other hand, are placed 10th on the Primeira Liga table with 30 points to their credit.

Santa Clara vs Braga Primeira Liga live: Santa Clara vs Braga team news (squads)

Santa Clara: Andre Ferreira, Marco Pereira, Rodolfo Cardoso, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Lucas, Mamadu Cande, Pianusi, Rafael Ramos, Anderson Carvalho, Andre Fili, Chico Ramos, Costinha, Nene, Osama Rashid, Carlos Alberto-Junior, Cryzan da-Cruz, alomaonrique, Ze Manuel, Guilherme Schettine, Thiago Santana

Braga: Eduardo, Matheus Magalhaes, Tiago Sa, Bruno Viana, Bruo Wilson, David Carmo, Diogo Viana, Nuno Seqrta, Fransrgio, Joao Novais, Joao Palhinha, Wilson Eduardo, Rui Fonte, Francisco Trincao, Ricardo Horta, Wnderson Galeno, Abel Ruiz, Crisln Henrique, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho

Santa Clara vs Braga Primeira Liga live: Probable XI

Santa Clara: Andre Pereira, Fabio Cardosa, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Osama Rashid, Zaidu Sanusi, Lincoln Henrique, Costinha, Chico Ramos, Guilherme Schettine, Carlos Alberto-Junior, Thiago Santana.

Braga: Matheus Magalhaes, Bruno Wilson, Nuno Seqa, Raul Silva, Fransergio, Joao Palhinha, Andre Horta, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Ferdes-Paulinho, Francisco Triao, Ricardo Ha.

Image courtesy - SC Braga Twitter