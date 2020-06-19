Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit Had No Impact On LaLiga, But Messi's case Is Different: Tebas

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid had no impact on the Spanish league, Lionel Messi's exit would have a significant influence. Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and left as the club's all-time top scorer, having won two LaLiga titles with the Los Blancos before joining Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2018. However, Tebas felt that the Ronaldo's absence wasn't deeply felt by Spanish league apart from the white half of Madrid but Lionel Messi parting ways with Barcelona would result in a different outcome as the Argentine is the 'best player in the history of the sport'.

Tebas reveals the difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo impact on La Liga

In conversation with RAC1, the 57-year-old Tebas touched upon Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal captain's influence on LaLiga. Although Tebas claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure upset a number of Real Madrid supporters, it failed to have an impact on the popularity of LaLiga as a whole. LaLiga is always preparing for the brand of the league to grow years beyond the players, Tebas explained. Ronaldo scored a total of 451 goals for Real Madrid following arrival from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-record transfer fee of €94 million (£80 million). Upon his arrival in LaLiga, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had a one-in-a-lifetime rivalry with the duo competing for major honours with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, garnering plenty of attention towards the Spanish top division.

Tebas 'barely noticed' Ronaldo exit



Liga President Javier Tebas claims they ‘barely noticed’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure for Juventus and Serie A. ‘Only Leo Messi is different, he’s the best player in history.’

Tebas on Lionel Messi transfer news: Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish capital in 2018 ending his direct rivalry with Lionel Messi but Tebas highlighted that the Argentine's departure could have a much more significant impact on LaLiga. Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of the sport and his departure would be felt, Tebas added. The LaLiga president concluded by stating that the Spanish League has been fortunate to have the 32-year old playing for Blaugrana over the past 16 years. According to reports from The Guardian, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he was 'no longer indispensable' in the eyes of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez which led to his exit.

Lionel Messi transfer news

Javier Tebas' comments on a potential Lionel Messi transfer away from LaLiga sent Barcelona fans into meltdown. Multiple reports have claimed that a Lionel Messi transfer away from the Camp Nou is on the cards as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires next summer and the 10-time Spanish champion is facing a major issue with the club's board. According to reports from MEN, Manchester City and Inter Milan are the two parties keeping close tabs on Messi.

Image Credits - Cristiano / Leo Messi Instagram