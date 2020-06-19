Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Hints David Luiz May Not Play For The Gunners Again

Mikel Arteta claimed this week that he is unsure if centre-back David Luiz will play for Arsenal again following his calamitous display against Man City on Wednesday. David Luiz made two costly errors against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad which proved to be the downfall for Arsenal as they endured a rough return to Premier League action. The Brazilian's future at the Emirates remains uncertain as Luiz's contract is up for renewal, and Arsenal are now having second thoughts about offering him a new deal following his display against Man City.

Mikel Arteta on David Luiz contract situation

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hinted that David Luiz might have played his last game for the Gunners. Arteta explained that Arsenal find themselves in a rather difficult financial situation with the pandemic and it remains unclear whether the club will look to get the 33-year-old off their books rather than extend his deal. When asked about whether Luiz - whose deal expires on June 30 - would play for Arsenal again, Arteta hesitantly said, "I don't know, I'm not sure".

🗣 "I'm going to defend him because I believe in him"



Mikel Arteta on David Luiz's future pic.twitter.com/ianje8zBbQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 19, 2020

Having been sent off during the clash against Man City, Luiz is suspended for Arsenal's trip to Brighton on June 19 and the game against Southampton on June 25. With Luiz's contract expiring on June 30, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to offer the defender a contract extension following his calamitous outing against Man City at the Etihad. David Luiz apologised to his teammates and the media for his performance which further led fans to believe that the Brazilian may have played his last game for the club.

2015 - David Luiz is the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015. Hat-Trick. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/zpLK6yDfxm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2020

Mikel Arteta defends David Luiz errors

Although a number of Gunners fans were furious with the David Luiz errors against Man City, Mikel Arteta stated he will continue to defend his players. The Arsenal boss, who recovered from coronavirus, also stated that he 'believes' in Luiz for being an honest person, pointing to the Brazilian's post-match apology. Reports from The Guardian claim that Luiz's future will be decided by Tuesday.

Luiz came on as a substitute for the injured Pablo Mari in the first half. His error towards the end of the first period allowed Raheem Sterling to score the opening goal. Luiz was then forced to take an early shower soon after the break after conceding a penalty and receiving a red card for a foul on Riyad Mahrez.

Image Credits- AP/ Mikel Arteta Instagram