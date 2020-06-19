Marco Asensio's Stunning Return Applauded By Fans, Eden Hazard In Awe Of His First Touch

Marco Asensio took the field after close to a year against Valencia in what turned out to be a glorious return for the Spaniard. Asensio found the net with his first touch in the game and doubled Real Madrid's lead over Valencia in the process. Marco Asensio also provided an assist in Karim Benzema's brilliant goal. The Spaniard managed all of this after coming on as a substitute for Fede Valverde in the 74th minute.

Marco Asensio's message to fans

🤩💪⚽️@marcoasensio10: "Hello madridistas, I am very happy to be back playing, to have scored and to be back winning with the team. I want to thank the whole team and the medical staff who have helped me. A big hug to all of the fans!" pic.twitter.com/hz4yIGawaX — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 18, 2020

Eden Hazard lavishes praise on Marco Asensio return

Eden Hazard was left more than impressed by his teammate's performance against Valencia. Eden Hazard took Twitter to pen down a tweet for the two goalscorers of the match. Eden Hazard, who is widely regarded as one of the best dribblers of his generation, was dazzled with Asensio's first touch in the game. Karim Benzema's goal also left the 29-year-old Belgian in awe.

Eden Hazard's tweet for Marco Asensio return and Karim Benzema goal vs Valencia

Marco Asensio injury: Spaniard ecstatic with his return

Real Madrid suffered an injury blow early in the season when Marco Asensio tore his ACL. However, the extended season due to the coronavirus pandemic helped Marco Asensio get back in Real Madrid's squad. Marco Asensio, while talking about his return with Movistar, said "I really wanted to return. It has been many months of hard work. I am very happy to play, to score and for the team's victory. A lot of excitement and satisfaction, because there is a lot of work behind this. I am in the final stretch of the season."

Marco Asensio return: Real Madrid fans react to Asensio's unreal first touch

Zidane with Asensio before he came on pic.twitter.com/5vIunnDExR — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) June 18, 2020

Marco Asensio return: Fans left in awe

1 goal

1 assist

1 appearance

The prince is back #Asensio pic.twitter.com/05CraJVkwM — SARDAUNAN GANYE🍃🍃 (@Nagoro_jnr) June 18, 2020

Marco Asensio return

Are you kidding a world Marc...

I left in tears after asensio's stunning strike.#princeofthegreatwhites#asensio pic.twitter.com/iBN3uaUG6V — Ismaeel (@MIsmakhan1) June 18, 2020

Real Madrid vs Valencia highlights

Zinedine Zidane finally had his whole squad back with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio recovering from their respective injuries. Eden Hazard has benefited from the three-month break as the Belgian is showing traits of his genius; something that was missing in the first half of the season. Eden Hazard set up the first goal of the match for Karim Benzema, in what was Hazard's second assist in as many games. Marcus Asensio doubled Real Madrid's lead off Mendy's assist in the 74th minute. Benzema hammered the final nail in Valencia's coffin with a mesmerizing 86th-minute goal. Zinedine Zidane's men have refused to let go of the title chase as Real Madrid continue their quest to overcome Barcelona this season.

Karim Benzema goal vs Valencia

Cover image source: Real Madrid and Eden Hazard Twitter