Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Slams Juventus Boss Sarri After Coppa Italia Final Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro appears to have taken a sly dig at Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri following the Old Lady's defeat against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final. Gennaro Gattuso's side prevailed 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes in which Maurizio Sarri's Juventus failed to carve out any major openings. It was the first time Cristiano Ronaldo suffered back-to-back defeats in finals during his 18-year long professional career. However, Cristiano Ronaldo sister, Elma Aveiro quickly sprung to her younger brother's defence and took to Instagram to voice her frustrations at Maurizio Sarri's 'Sarriball' style of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo sister slams Maurizio Sarri's style of football

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo produced another underwhelming performance for Juventus during the Coppa Italia final, following his missed penalty against AC Milan in the semi-final. Though Cristiano Ronaldo didn't take a spot-kick during the shootout in the Coppa Italia final against the Partenopei, the 35-year-old winger was bashed by trolls on social media. Amid the criticism aimed at the Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo sister, Elma Aveiro posted an uplifting message on Instagram for her sibling.

Elma began her post by stating that there was nothing more Ronaldo could have done in terms of trying to get his team across the line. Elma stated that 'my darling Ronaldo cannot perform miracles all by himself', blaming the Portugal captain's Juventus teammates for failing to deliver. The 47-year-old then aimed a sly dig at Maurizio Sarri, claiming, 'I don't know why the team plays this style of football'. Although Elma explained that she failed to wrap her head around Sarri's tactics, she was proud of her younger brother and urged Ronaldo to keep his head high despite the defeat referring to the Serie A champion as a 'King'. Elma Aveiro's Instagram post received over 22,700 likes.

Maurizio Sarri could quell criticism with Serie A title

Having tasted defeats in two consecutive finals since taking charge of Juventus in the summer of 2019, Maurizio Sarri has come under severe scrutiny. Reports from Italy claim that the 61-year-old Italian will face the sack if he fails to deliver the Serie A title with the Bianconeri. Maurizio Sarri is no stranger to criticism for his 'Sarriball', as only last year he revealed that he felt like he'd been made out as a 'terrorist' for his style of play

Juventus are currently leading the race for the Serie A title with 63 points from 26 games but Simone Inzaghi's Lazio are only a solitary point behind the leaders with 12 matchdays remaining. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals for Juventus in the Serie A this season. Having lost two back-to-back finals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be hoping to secure some silverware by the end of the campaign with the Serie A resuming on June 20.

Image Credits - AP/Juventus.com