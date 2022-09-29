In a massive revelation, famous Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has said that he met five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo a few weeks ago because the Manchester United star was having some trouble in life. The 60-year-old claimed that the Portuguese international and his wife, Georgina, were suffering the pain of losing one of their newborn twins in April.

Peterson explains details of meeting with Ronaldo

While speaking on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Jordan Peterson said, "He (Cristiano Ronaldo) invited me to come and see him. He'd had some trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he'd watched those. Then he read one of my books and found it helpful, he wanted to talk."

Speaking of the meeting, Peterson added, "I went out to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his equipment for staying in tip-top condition, we talked about his companies. Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he's facing."

Morgan then went on to explain the difficulties Ronaldo has faced in the past few months by adding, "When someone like Cristiano who, we know what the personal problem was, he'd lost a baby, he and his partner were incredibly sad for it and professionally after that, there was turmoil as to whether he was going to stay at his club."

One of Ronaldo's newborn twins passed away earlier this year

Via a statement issued on his official social media handles on April 19 earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the tragic passing away of one of his newborn twins. His post read,