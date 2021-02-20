Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subject To Ethnic Abuse During Europa League Clash In Belgrade

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subject to an ethnic insult during his side’s recent clash. The former Manchester United striker was an unused substitute during the Rossoneri’s 2-2 draw against Crzevna Zvezda in the Round of 32 of the Europa League. The player was seen sitting in the stands throughout the duration of the game. That’s when a derogatory, ethnic abuse was hurled at him.

Crvena Zvezda vs AC Milan: Ibrahimovic ethnic abuse incident comes to fore

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. A group of fans are seen hurling ethnic abuse at Ibrahimovic in what appears to be a largely empty Rajko Mitic Stadium. The 39-year-old former Swede forward has Balkan roots through a Catholic Croatian mother and a Muslim father from Bosnia.

Jarring video of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is ethnically Bosnian, being harassed and having ethnic slurs spewed at him at the Red Star Belgrade game.



“Balija” is an ethnic slur for Bosniaks that’s been used for years by Serb nationalists especially as one of the biggest insults. pic.twitter.com/W5yB0Xuknn — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) February 19, 2021

The word ‘baija’ used to describe the striker is deemed abusive and is used as an ethnic insult for the people of Bosnia. Despite the abuses, Ibrahimovic decided to ignore the mischievous group and continued watching his team play.

Ibrahimovic accused of racism against Romelu Lukaku

This isn’t however the first time that Ibrahimovic has been drawn into a racism row. Recently, during the Coppa Italia quarter-final, he ended up in an altercation with Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku. He allegedly used the word ‘voodoo’ for the Belgium international, which is deemed a racist slur.

But he was quick to rubbish off the claims that he hurled racist abuse at his former Man United teammate. Per reports, he defended himself in front of the Italian Football Federation by claiming that he was referring to a story about Lukaku in the British media when he was set to leave Everton a few years ago. He also took to Twitter to state that every human being was equal and belonged to the same race.

Europa League results: Crvena Zvezda vs AC Milan ends in stalemate

Stefano Pioli's men suffered a setback in the Europa League when they were held by Crvena Zvezda. The hosts struck twice after conceding early to end the game on an equal footing. An own goal from Radovan Pankov in the 42nd minute put Milan in the lead, only for Guelor Kanga to equalise from the spot.

Theo Hernandez bagged the lead for the San Siro outfit in the 61st minute from the spot. Milan appeared to be heading towards a win with the hosts down to 10 men following a red card to Milan Rodic. But Milan Pavkov struck an injury-time equaliser to ensure that the game is decided in the second leg.

