Zlatan Ibrahimovic Brings Up 500th Club Goal After Brace Vs Crotone In Serie A Game: WATCH

Star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his fine run of form as he guided AC Milan to a scintillating victory over Crotone in Serie A. The former Manchester United striker bagged the opener bring up his 500th career club goal, with the San Siro outfit maintaining their firm hold at the top of the competition, ahead of the likes of Inter Milan and defending champions Juventus.

Ibrahimovic 500 goals' record comes up for AC Milan vs Crotone

Ibrahimovic bagged the opener in the 30th minute as he seemed to create space for himself following a one-two with Raphael Leao. With the goal, he went on to achieve an impeccable milestone, hitting his 500th senior club goal. The former MLS star took 21 years to bring up the sensational record, having netted his first club goal in 1999 with Malmo.

The legendary Swedish striker went on to double the lead for the current Serie A leaders following a splendid effort from Theo Hernandez. The former Real Madrid left back succeeded in drawing Crotone defenders towards him, leaving Ibrahimovic unmarked. And he successfully squared a stunning pass towards the 39-year-old, who bagged his brace from a simple tap-in.

Ibrahimovic records: Striker has 83 goals for AC Milan

Ibrahimovic now has 83 goals for the San Siro outfit, including those from his previous stint almost a decade ago. Interestingly, his AC Milan stats are second in the list, having scored the most with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He struck 156 goals for the defending Ligue 1 champions, only second to Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani's 200-goal tally.

500 - Zlatan #Ibrahimovic has scored his 500th goal with clubs, considering all competitions, including 82 for AC Milan - only with PSG (156) has he scored more goals. Giant.#SerieATIM #MilanCrotone pic.twitter.com/KrmwZItFdM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 7, 2021

This season, the 39-year-old forward has netted 16 times in 17 games across all competitions. In Serie A alone, he has 14 goals to his credit, with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku also occupying the second spot. Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Serie A charts with 16 goals to his credit.

Serie A standings update: AC Milan firm at top

Meanwhile, Ante Rabic also struck twice in the second half to complete Crotone's 4-0 rout at home. The victory strengthens Stefano Pioli's men at the top of the Serie A standings with 49 points in 21 games. Inter Milan sit second with a two-point deficit against the derby rivals. AC Milan next play Spezia on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AC Milan Instagram