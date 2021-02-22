Lukaku Emerges Supreme Over Ibrahimovic As His Sensational Solo Goal Seals Milan Derby

The Milan derby has been indeed a treat for the football fans — often known for the fierce rivalry between the two Serie A giants. Following a decline in top form for the two sides in the previous decade, the rivalry seemingly subsided, albeit not completely. But as Inter and AC Milan compete for the Serie A title in a revitalising season, the rivalry has reintensified. This time, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have emerged as the proponents of the new age rivalry.

Despite enjoying a decent stint together at Manchester United, the two superstars were up against each other in the Coppa Italia quarter-final. Lukaku and Ibrahimovic ended up in an altercation. The rivalry was again on the fore during the Milan derby on Sunday with Lukaku helping his side bag an impeccable win.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Lukaku goal seals win for Conte

Inter Milan bagged the lead as early as the 5th minute when he rose the highest to meet Lukaku's cross. Antonio Conte's men then produced a sensational spectacle in the second half to bag the second goal of the night, with Martinez rounding up an impeccable effort initiated by Achraf Hakimi.

Lukaku went on to seal the win when he struck the third goal for the Nerazzurri in the 66th minute. The Belgium international received the ball from Nicolo Barella at the halfway line. He then raced towards the penalty area with ease before slotting in the bottom left corner.

Milan derby highlights: Lukaku mocks Ibrahimovic

And the former Everton and Man United star went on to mock Ibrahimovic after the goal. Videos of his celebration suggest the Inter Milan striker is seen shouting, "Dio, diooo!" Interestingly, the two friends-turned-foes took on the mantle for their teams in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

"Dio, diooo!" Lukaku screaming to Zlatan after he scored the 3rd in Milan vs Inter. You probably remember the context of this. pic.twitter.com/Tcdz2In6W3 — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) February 21, 2021

The 39-year-old former Man United forward ended up in an altercation with Lukaku in the knockout competition. Ibrahimovic and Lukaku were seen swearing at each other before they were ultimately separated by their respective teammates. Interestingly, the 27-year-old Inter Milan forward struck the winner for Conte while Ibrahimovic was already down in the tunnel following a red card.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Conte's men in control of Serie A title?

Lukaku has now racked up 23 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season. Besides, he has also registered five assists to his credit. Meanwhile, the victory for Inter Milan spells a massive boost for Conte in the Serie A title chase. Inter now have a four-point lead over Rossoneri in the Serie A standings.

Image courtesy: Serie A Youtube channel