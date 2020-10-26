Real Madrid Midfielder Isco Caught On Camera Hitting Out At Zidane Over Lack Of Minutes

Real Madrid turned the tide around in the El Clasico clash after two successive defeats that pre-dated their trip to the Camp Nou. Zinedine Zidane continued his undefeated reign as visiting manager at the Nou Camp, becoming the first Real Madrid manager to achieve the feat. While the team has been receiving praise for its performance over the weekend, Isco was captured slamming the Frenchman for his lack of game time.

Isco transfer talks reignite as midfielder's struggle for game time continues

Isco was one of the major faces of the Real Madrid squad that won the Champions League thrice in a row in Zidane's first managerial stint. However, the Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order since Zidane's return during the business end of the 2018-19 season.

🎙| Isco: “When Zidane takes me out of the game, he always does it in the 50th or 60th minute. But when he puts me on from the bench, he does it in the 80th minute. I don’t understand.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/9cw5uSEXYV — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) October 26, 2020

The previous season saw Isco sit on the sidelines for quite a while due to his injury issues but the situation stood unchanged when he returned to complete fitness and he saw himself largely restricted to the bench. Isco, who was once counted as a pillar in Zidane's XI, failed to bag a single minute against Barcelona last Saturday.

Isco slams Zidane's substitution policy

The lack of game time has constantly been worrying Isco. With just four appearances this season, Isco feels unwanted at the Bernabeu. A Movistar video from El Clasico appeared to capture Isco's complaints. The Spain international is seen slamming Zidane's substitution policy, further fueling transfer speculation.

Moreover, Marcelo is seen laughing at the complaints while Luka Modric smiles at Isco's words. Notably, the manager is often known to introduce changes only during the final 10 minutes of the game. Hitting out at the same, Isco states that Zidane introduces him in the game only after the 80th minute. He goes on to assert that he is subbed off by the 50th or the 60th minute if he manages to start a game.

Reports claim that Isco's lack of defensive work has led to his diminishing value in the dressing room. These concerns were echoed in Sergio Ramos' post-match interaction with the media after the win at Barcelona. The Real Madrid skipper asserted that the team's defensive work led to his side's win against the Catalan giants. He insisted that intensity and attitude in football cannot be compromised upon and he expects the team to maintain this approach through the course of the season.

El Clasico highlights: Sergio Ramos shines, Los Blancos sit second in LaLiga standings

Meanwhile, Los Blancos midfielders Federico Valverde and Luka Modric scored at the Nou Camp and a spot-kick from Ramos compounded their efforts as they sealed three points in the latest El Clasico. Ansu Fati scored the only goal for Barcelona in their humiliating defeat. With the victory, Real Madrid climb up to second in the LaLiga standings and will next take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram