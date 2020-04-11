Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Secretly Training In Madeira Leading To Warning From Government

The Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine story has been all over the news ever since the coronavirus lockdown was enforced nearly a month ago. The Ronaldo quarantine began earlier in March as the footballer continues to remain in his hometown of Madeira but appeared to break the rules of the coronavirus lockdown this week. By leaving the Cristiano Ronaldo house, the 35-year-old received a warning from government chiefs that he should not be expecting any extra privileges in the aftermath of being spotted at a training ground in a stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine update: Juve star breaches quarantine

The news of the Ronaldo quarantine broke last month when the Juventus forward reportedly purchased an island near his hometown, Madeira, to stay away from the deadly bug along with the rest of his family members. The Ronaldo quarantine was put into practice after Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, the Portuguese superstar has followed strict instructions and remained inside the Cristiano Ronaldo house until he was spotted in an outdoor training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured secretly training in Madeira leading to warning he has ‘no privileges’ during lockdown. The session took place at CD Nacional's Madeira Stadium as he was spotted shooting at a goalkeeper in the private session pic.twitter.com/dKHZMwnD7O — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 10, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown: Ronaldo under fire from government

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Juventus star was pictured outside the Cristiano Ronaldo house. The former Manchester United star was seen in a training session at the CD Nacional's Madeira Stadium shooting at a goalkeeper. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner received a warning from local health chief Pedro Ramos. Ramos insisted that Ronaldo had no special permission to train and must follow the lockdown rules like the rest of the citizens.

Cristiano Ronaldo Uses Madeira Stadium for Secret Training Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Gets Slammed by the Head of Health Pedro Ramos@Cristiano | https://t.co/mfsJU8B4QM — LatestLY (@latestly) April 10, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine update: Cristiano Ronaldo wife breaches coronavirus lockdown

Amid the Ronaldo quarantine that has been getting plenty of attention, Georgina Rodriguez was also spotted outside training with her partner. Cristiano Ronaldo wife Georgina was recorded in a video running up a slope and her husband then did the same. Here is the Instagram post of the couple keeping fit during the coronavirus crisis.

