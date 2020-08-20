Cristiano Ronaldo Made His Portugal Debut 17 Years Ago OTD, Here's What Has Happened Since

On this day in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan and not many would have imagined the magnitude of Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in the national team over the next 17 years. Ronaldo was appointed as Portugal captain in 2007 and guided his country to international success over the recent past. The 10-time Portuguese Footballer Of The Year is now widely-renowned as one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport and here's a look at what happened since Ronaldo's debut on August 20, 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo international debut and special first goals

Cristiano Ronaldo was only 18-years-old when he made his debut for Portugal against Kazakhstan in August 2003. The youngster came on as a substitute for the legendary Luis Figo at half-time with the scores at 0-0. Ronaldo's brilliance was on display from the first moment he touched the ball as his trickery was too much to handle for the Kazhakstan defence. Simao scored the only goal of the game but it was Ronaldo who stole the limelight with his impressive showing for 45 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo was subsequently called up for Euro 2004, which was held in Portugal, and he scored his first international goal in a 2–1 group stage defeat to eventual champions Greece. Ronaldo scored two goals and notched up two assists during the Euro 2004 and featured in the team of the tournament as well. In 2006, Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal against Iran as Portugal made it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal career: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal stats and achievements

Since his international debut 17 years ago, Ronaldo has earned the most number of caps(164) in the country's history. He is also Portugal's all-time top goalscorer with 99 goals to his name with nine hattricks. The 35-year-old has registered 40 assists and remains the only player to score a goal in four different World Cups and European Championships.

After losing to Greece in Euro 2004, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner tasted success in the European Championship with Portugal in 2016. Unfortunately, Ronaldo picked up an injury in the final against France and was substituted in the 25th minute of the game. Ronaldo also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in 2019, beating the Netherlands in the final.

Image Credits - Portugal Instagram