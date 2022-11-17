'Moving To Man City Was Close': Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Reason For Choosing United

In the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the entire world by making a sensational return to Manchester United. The footballer, who was playing for Juventus back then, had almost signed for Manchester City only to make a dramatic transfer U-turn due to Sir Alex Ferguson's involvement. The legendary Manchester United manager shares a close bond with Ronaldo, having brought him to the club back in 2003. The Portugal skipper, in his interview to Piers Morgan, revealed he followed "his heart" and rejoined United despite them being not in contention to sign him.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains Alex Ferguson's role in Manchester City transfer U-turn

The former Real Madrid star developed into one of the best players in the world during his first stint with Manchester United. It was under Alex Ferguson that he won the first of his five Ballons d'Or in 2008. Revealing the details about his signing for United over cross-town rivals Manchester City at the eleventh hour, Ronaldo said, "Well, honestly, it moving to City was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me. But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment."

He added "I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. But I think, I did [make] a conscious decision. I don't regret at some point. And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him… He said to me that 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City. And I said 'OK, Boss.'

"So I took the decisions and I repeat I was with a conscience that it was a good decision. It was a good moment, nobody expected it. Things changed around in 72 hours. You plan or they spoke, not only Man City but other clubs too. Manchester United wasn't part of those teams but it surprised everybody, even me."

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about the tragic death of his baby

Back in April this year, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Giorgina revealed the tragic news about the passing away of their infant boy. During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo said that the passing away of his infant son was the worst phase in his life. He said, “Probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died. When you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it's hard. As a human being that I am, judge anyway, we (Ronaldo and Georgina) had quite difficult moments, because we don’t understand why it happened to us. To be very honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what is going on in that period of my life. The football don't stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life, specially Gio.”