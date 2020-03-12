Rangers Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Live

Rangers will host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen faced each other in the UEFA Cup 1998-99 elimination stage. Rangers qualified for the next round with a (3-2) aggregate score. Rangers have not faced defeat in their previous six Europa League clashes (Wins 3, Draws 3). With a couple of games getting cancelled due to the major Coronavirus outbreak, UEFA have decided to give the Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen game the green light.

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming details

Competition: Europa League 2019-20 Date and Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020, (Friday morning 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Ibrox Stadium Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming: How to watch Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League live

Viewers around India can tune into the Sony ESPN network to watch Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream. For viewers who want to watch the match online, they can use the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Europa League live updates: Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen team news (Full Squad)

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen team news: Rangers full squad

Allan McGregor, Wes Foderingham, Andy Firth, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Nikola Katic, George Edmundson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Jon Flanagan, Matt Polster, Glen Kamara, Andy Halliday, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Joe Aribo, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Brandon Barker, Sheyi Ojo, Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe, Florian Kamberi, Greg Stewart.

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen team news: Bayer Leverkusen full squad

Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Wendell, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Adrian Stanilewicz, Kerem Demirbay, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aránguiz, Kai Havertz, Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby, Paulinho, Karim Bellarabi, Kevin Volland, Lucas Alario.

