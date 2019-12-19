Why Cristiano Ronaldo's First Visit To Old Trafford's Dressing Room Was Epic

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo rose to fame during his days at Manchester United. A teenage Ronaldo impressed everyone at Manchester United since the time he caught their attention. He was young, tall and lethal. It made him one of the best players who played in the English Premier League. Ronaldo won one of his five Ballon d'Ors during his time at Manchester United. CR7 made his first appearance for United on August 16, 2003 against Bolton. He came in as a substitute.

Cristiano Ronaldo predicted his success

One thing to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's time at United is the way he got introduced in the dressing room of the iconic Old Trafford stadium. Ronaldo's former teammate Quinton Fortune talked about the moment when CR7 walked into United's dressing room for the first time. Fortune revisited the moment and revealed that Ronaldo entered the changing room with lots of confidence.

Fortune added that Ronaldo entered the room and told everyone that he is the best player. Fortune, while talking with Guardian, stated that Cristiano's attitude made him stand above all the young players. He backed it with his work ethic and ability. According to Quinton, Ronaldo was very competitive from a young age. He wanted to be better than everyone. Quinton added, "If you did something in training he'd practise and come back and do it." Isn't that just crazy? Surely, Ronaldo is an inspiration for all of us.

