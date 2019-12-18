Carabao Cup: Dean Smith And John Terry Visit Liverpool's Dressing Room Post Match Vs Villa

Aston Villa's manager Dean Smith and his assistant John Terry visited Liverpool's dressing room after the Villans knocked out Jurgen Klopp's men from the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Jurgen Klopp named the youngest Liverpool side ever for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals against Aston Villa. It was so because Liverpool's first-team travelled to Qatar for their Club World Cup clash. Aston Villa netted five times to end Liverpool's spell in the competition. However, Liverpool ended the clash with more shots on target and had more possession.

Carabao Cup: Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool

Liverpool's stand-in manager Neil Critchley revealed that Smith and former Chelsea skipper John Terry congratulated the young side after the game. Critchley stated that the conduct of Villa's players was first class. Neil revealed that Smith and Terry wished them good luck and asked them to keep going. Neil Critchley went ahead to say that the whole team will remember the moment for the rest of their lives.

Aston Villa overwhelmed Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last night, as the Reds fielded their youngest ever side.



None of the Liverpool players in yesterday's game were alive when Villa last won the competition in 1996!



In full ➡ https://t.co/dIKEk2JEgU pic.twitter.com/7kZJyBf3mb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 18, 2019

Neil Critchley had some good words to say about his young players and stated their performance as magnificent. Critchley also hailed the travelling fans who came to see their inexperienced side play in the competition. Critchley termed that Liverpool were fantastic from the start and that they had a couple of chances from the first whistle. He added that they were really unfortunate to concede and find themselves 2-0 down.

According to Neil, the night was incredible and that no one wanted it to end. The manager said that some of the players showed great potential and some can even play for them in the Premier League.

