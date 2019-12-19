Jamshedpur Vs Mumbai: Antonio Iriondo Has A Set Of Plans To Break Mumbai City FC

Jamshedpur will next host Mumbai City FC in their next ISL 2019-20 clash. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Jamshedpur FC head coach, Antonio Iriondo, stated that they plan to win every match. Iriondo revealed that they have two plans: 1) They will try to nullify the wings of Mumbai City FC to try and create chances from that. 2) They will try to give their best on the pitch to win the match. Antonio Iriondo then talked about Jamshedpur FC conceding late goals in the last few ISL games. The Spaniard said that in the clash against Kerala Blasters, they conceded a goal when they were in a winning situation.

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai: Antonio Iriondo talks up Mumbai clash

Antonio Iriondo hopes that Jamshedpur FC don't fall under any pressure against Mumbai City FC and continue to maintain their winning run. The 66-year-old further added that it's happening with almost every team in every match as he thinks that the teams get pressurised in the last minutes. According to Antonio Iriondo, the team feels like putting extra pressure in the dying minutes. Talking about Jamshedpur FC's young attackers Iriondo stated that they have tried different strikers in the last few games.

Iriondo added that some players start the match while others come from the bench but he has made sure to give everyone time in the match. The Jamshedpur boss thinks highly of his youngsters. Iriondo mentioned that Aniket Jadhav is a great player and that he wants to keep growing but he needs to get more consistent. Another player Iriondo mentioned was Sumeet Passi and said that the youngster isn't having any luck scoring goals but he is a very intelligent player who understands what the team needs. Jamshedpur vs Mumbai is scheduled on December 19, 2019, at 7:30 PM at JRD Tata Sports Complex.

