Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday on February 5, 2020. Arguably the best player of the game, Ronaldo is ageing like fine wine. He is still on top of his game and is on an incredible goal-scoring spree for Juventus. He is a beast on the field and is on top of his health.

Ronaldo was seen practising for Juventus even during his birthday. With his incredible stamina and physique, no one can say that CR7 is 35 years old. Like many others, it's difficult for his teammates to cope up with the fact that the superstar is as old as 35. Juventus' Blaise Matuidi wished Ronaldo on Twitter by uploading his picture with the caption, "35 really ???? Happy Birthday @Cristiano #Legend." Take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's insane abs.

Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible records

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer for Real Madrid. He has scored 451 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid. Nobody has more goals in the club's history. Cristiano Ronaldo has won two trophies with Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo has 99 goals for his country. He is closing in on international football's record scorer Ali Daei (109). Cristiano Ronaldo has won four Golden Boots. Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors. Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Champions League trophies. Cristiano Ronaldo is Champions League's top scorer. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 9 consecutive games. Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in a total of 995 official games. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 723 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has a total of 46 hat-tricks. Cristiano Ronaldo has played under nine coaches. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 120 penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 22 tournaments. Cristiano Ronaldo has made 251 assists.

