Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday on February 5, 2020. Arguably the best player of the game, Ronaldo is ageing like fine wine. He is still on top of his game and is on an incredible goal-scoring spree for Juventus. He is a beast on the field and is on top of his health.
Ronaldo was seen practising for Juventus even during his birthday. With his incredible stamina and physique, no one can say that CR7 is 35 years old. Like many others, it's difficult for his teammates to cope up with the fact that the superstar is as old as 35. Juventus' Blaise Matuidi wished Ronaldo on Twitter by uploading his picture with the caption, "35 really ???? Happy Birthday @Cristiano #Legend." Take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's insane abs.
35 really ???? 🍫 Happy Birthday 🎉@Cristiano #Legend pic.twitter.com/gX4c6h5EHC— Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) February 5, 2020
