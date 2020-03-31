Cristiano Ronaldo Was Unimpressed While Being Presented With His Statue At Madeira Airport

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has a bizarre statue of himself in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. The Cristiano Ronaldo statue was curated by Emmanuel Santos three years ago when the Portuguese international was still playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Along with the Cristiano Ronaldo statue, the Madeira airport was also named after the superstar.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez take a stroll in Madeira despite COVID-19 fears

Cristiano Ronaldo statue memes: star goes from being unimpressed to all smiles

Cristiano Ronaldo statue did not quite resemble him, fans have claimed. This is why the sculptor was mocked by the superstar's fans. Certain reports also suggested that the winger was not impressed initially with his statue. In a video that was recorded during the inauguration of the Cristiano Ronaldo statue, the player goes from being unimpressed to smiling a bit.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo to lower his annual salary by €3.8m to help Juventus pay staff: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo statue memes: Sculptor hits back at critics

However, the sculptor of the Cristiano Ronaldo statue hit back at his critics. Santos stated that even Jesus didn’t please everyone. He asserted that it was impossible to please both the Greeks and the Trojans. He was also quizzed about his interaction with the former Man United man during the unveiling of the statue.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine after Juve teammate tests positive for Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo statue memes

The Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the airport carrying his name. This is Art Attack... pic.twitter.com/tTVmQBMgms — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 29, 2017

A statue has been made of Mo Salah with his iconic celebration...



Who did it better? 😂 pic.twitter.com/c6l1jKd4Fa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 4, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo statue memes: Ex-Real Madrid star suggests changes to statue

A year ago today, Emanuel Santos’ Cristiano Ronaldo bust was unveiled. The world laughed at him.



We challenged him to try again. He accepted. pic.twitter.com/TLV1iJv1MN — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2018

Santos claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was the last person to arrive for the unveiling. He asserted that he had a word with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the VIP room. Ronaldo claimed to like his statue when quizzed by Santos. It was later revealed that Ronaldo asked Santos to make certain changes to the statue and the sculptor readily agreed.

Also Read | Here's how Sir Alex Ferguson signed Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Premier League rivals

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine amid Serie A coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone self-quarantine in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. All games were suspended amid Serie A coronavirus crisis. His Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala. Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus. Ronaldo then flew back to his hometown to be with his family during the lockdown.