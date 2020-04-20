Wayne Rooney Claims Salary Cap Discourages Players To Join MLS During Career Peak

Man United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that the MLS salary cap is one of the primary reasons for players rejecting a move to play in the United States during the prime of their careers. Despite the Wayne Rooney MLS career ending in 2018 with DC United, Derby County player-manager Wayne Rooney has called for a revamp in the MLS salary cap. Wayne Rooney urged Major League Soccer to follow a similar protocol set by European Leagues in order to reach the same standards.

Wayne Rooney MLS career: Wayne Rooney slams MLS salary cap

Upon his arrival at DC United, the Wayne Rooney MLS career began in a rather strange manner as he revealed that one of his teammates was set for a transfer following training for the new campaign. However, while speaking in an interview on Perfect Soccer's Ask A Pro Show, Wayne Rooney hammered the MLS salary cap and asked for transparency in the transfers. Rooney also claimed that the owners of the clubs seldom care about the player's family and the comfort of a player during the trade.

Wayne Rooney MLS career: Rooney wants MLS salary cap scrapped

Rooney said that the MLS salary cap is one of the principal grounds for players unwilling to join the MLS. He hinted that only once top players near the end of their careers would they be open to joining the MLS. Rooney concluded by stating that the MLS salary cap allows club owners to exploit and take advantage of American players and the rule should be abandoned in order for the MLS to reach the same levels of the top leagues in Europe. Rooney touched upon the potential which is present in the MLS and asserted that this is one of the most disheartening factors for players.

Wayne Rooney: "Now is the time to protect the MLS, protect the [American] players, if they don't the MLS will move back 10 years"



Full: https://t.co/OIoC0Uqzls pic.twitter.com/ZLOQCRJ0VI — quincyamarikwa (@QuincyAmarikwa) April 19, 2020

Wayne Rooney MLS career: DC United

Wayne Rooney joined MLS outfit DC United in the summer of 2018 and went on to make 52 appearances for the American club in one season. The 34-year-old netted 25 times before eventually returning to England in 2019. Rooney joined EFL Championship side Derby County as a player-manager in the summer.

