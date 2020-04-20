Romelu Lukaku Names Mason Greenwood Over Rashford As Best Young Player At Man United

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has labelled Man United teenager Mason Greenwood as the best young player at the club. Having left for Inter Milan last summer, Lukaku said he still cherishes his time at Old Trafford and even keeps an eye for talents at his former club.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Has Scored As Many League Goals As Manchester United In 2020

Romelu Lukaku showers praise on Man United's Mason Greenwood

Romelu Lukaku took part in a Twitter Ask Me Anything (AMA) session this past weekend where he answered several questions about his career ranging from his best career goal to his favourite young talents at his former clubs. Replying to a Twitter user's query about the best young player at Man United, Lukaku replied, "Greenwood (Mason Greenwood), that boy cold."

Best young player at United? — Hermann Árnason (@HermannArnason) April 18, 2020

Greenwood that boy coldddddd 💯 https://t.co/r8g5YWmfhY — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 18, 2020

Mason Greenwood is currently one of the highly regarded young talents at Manchester United. The attacker made his debut last season and has already featured in some important games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Last year, the 18-year-old scored his first senior goal for Man United during a Europa League game against Astana to become the youngest European goalscorer in the club's history (17 years, 353 days). Mason Greenwood continued making important contributions for Solskjaer's side and has managed 12 goals in 36 appearances. He has so far scored five times in the Europa League and has been a key cog in the attack along with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

Mason Greenwood's breakout 2019-20 season has already been recognised by several former Man United players and even by manager Solskjaer. Lukaku, whose Man United departure likely paved the way for Greenwood's first-team chances, is also an admirer of the 18-year-old attacker. When Lukaku was asked the same question about young players at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku picked striker Tammy Abraham and midfielder Mason Mount.

Also Read | NBA 2K20: Romelu Lukaku And Thibaut Courtois Battle It Out In Celtics Vs Bucks Online Game

In the summer transfer window, Romelu Lukaku secured a reported £74 million (€65 million) move to Inter Milan. His debut campaign in Serie A seems to be a success as the 26-year-old has already netted 17 times in 25 games for Antonio Conte's side. While he enjoyed eight years of success in the Premier League, the Belgian cast doubts over a future return to England as he hinted a future move to former club Anderlecht or a new challenge in the MLS.

Also Read | Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku ‘starts Coaching Badges Online’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan