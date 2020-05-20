Rio Ferdinand Dismisses 'mad Tale' Of David Moyes Making Him Watch Videos Of Phil Jagielka

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has dismissed rumours suggesting that David Moyes made him watch Phil Jagielka videos during his tenure at Old Trafford. Former Everton boss David Moyes was handpicked by Sir Alex Ferguson as his successor at Man United after the legendary manager announced his retirement. Moyes' reign with the Red Devils was unsuccessful and Moyes was sacked 10 months into his six-year contract after United were seventh in the Premier League.

David Moyes never asked me to watch Phil Jagielka videos: Man United legend Rio Ferdinand

After David Moyes' unceremonious sacking, a number of strange reports soon surfaced about his coaching methods during his time at Old Trafford. One such report suggested that the former Everton boss had made Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic watch Phil Jagielka videos in a bid to improve their game. While Jagielka was reliable and formed a major part of David Moyes' setup at Everton, he never won major honours in his career while Vidic and Ferdinand were the most decorated centre-back pairing in the Premier League at that time.

In a recent chat with 606 Savage Social, the Manchester United legend dismissed the rumours and suggested that nothing like it happened. Rio Ferdinand said that Phil Jagielka was a good player but revealed that David Moyes never showed them his videos. The six-time Premier League champion said that the story was probably a 'mad tale' which became a great meme.

Just look at what it meant to @RioFerdy5 in Sir Alex’s final game at Old Trafford! ❤️#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/G6IRAAFWi2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 12, 2020

There were a few heated meetings between myself, Vidic and David Moyes: Rio Ferdinand

While Rio Ferdinand revealed that there was no truth to the Phil Jagielka videos rumour, he added that he and long-time partner Nemanja Vidic did have their fair share of heated discussions with David Moyes. The former England international said that the duo did not agree with Moyes' defensive setup among other things. However, Rio Ferdinand added that heated discussions with the manager were a part of football and they certainly weren't the first to disagree with his tactics. Ferdinand left Manchester United after his contract expired at the end of the 2013-14 season and played one season for Queens Park Rangers before officially hanging up his boots.

