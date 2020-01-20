Roy Keane And Jamie Carragher Debate On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Future At Man United; Watch

Premier League giants Manchester United were defeated by league leaders Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. With United’s defeat, a massive debate has emerged over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time at Old Trafford. Former United captain Roy Keane is opposing his stay while former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is demanding more time for the manager.

"Give him time. Give the man time. I'd give Ole certainly another year."



It's getting a little heated! 🤣



Roy Keane and @Carra23 clash over Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.... pic.twitter.com/L8UGDW6o0x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

Also Read | Daniele De Rossi expresses total admiration for idol Roy Keane by choosing No 16

Liverpool vs Man United: Roy Keane opposes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stay at Old Trafford

During a post-match analysis of United’s defeat against Liverpool, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher got involved in a heated exchange while discussing about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Former United star Roy Keane was debating against the Norwegian international continuing at Old Trafford. On the other hand, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher did not agree with Keane’s thoughts and demanded more time for Solskjaer.

Also Read | Manchester United legend Roy Keane's reaction to a selfie request is priceless

Jamie Carragher: Previous managers did not get sufficient time at Manchester United

Jamie Carragher cited the example of former Manchester United managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, stating that they were not given enough time to prove themselves at Old Trafford. While Roy Keane seemed to agree with Jamie Carragher's thoughts on the former managers, he was not in favour of Solskjaer continuing any further at the club.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds 'nicely' to Jurgen Klopp calling Man Utd 'boring'

Liverpool vs Man United: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah starred for the Reds

Jurgen Klopp’s men took an early lead in the game at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk scored a towering header in the 14th minute, courtesy of a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool were dominant for most of the first half, with two goals denied due to offsides for the Reds. In the 41st minute, United midfielder Andreas Pereira came close to equalising for the Reds but failed to capitalize on a tap-in. While United came with an attacking mindset in the second half, the players failed to score past Alisson Becker, but ultimately conceded again in the injury time of the game when Mohamed Salah scored from a counter-attack, to extend their lead in the Premier League.

Also Read | Manchester United won't make panic buys, vows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool have a 16-point lead in the Premier League

Manchester City had to settle for a draw against Crystal Palace, while Liverpool’s subsequent victory against Manchester United has further extended Liverpool's lead, bagging 64 points, with a game in hand. United are fifth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Image credit - Sky Sports Premier League official Twitter handle.