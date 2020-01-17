Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds 'nicely' To Jurgen Klopp Calling Man Utd 'boring'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Klopp had branded the Old Trafford side boring. Jurgen Klopp had accused Manchester United of being a dull side after the two sides drew 1-1. Solskjaer responded to those comments by saying that he got under the skin of the Liverpool boss.

Solskjaer: United managed to frustrate Klopp

On the eve of the Liverpool vs Manchester United clash at Anfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quizzed about the accusations made by Jurgen Klopp. The Manchester United manager responded by saying that he did not think Klopp’s comments were accusatory. Solskajer told that he took Klopp’s comments as a compliment and said that his side managed to frustrate Klopp, which is a good sign.

Solskjaer: United wouldn't have to wait for 30 years for Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Liverpool’s 30-year title drought should act as a lesson for United who have not won a Premier League title since 2013. The Manchester United boss said that their drought cannot last for that long. Liverpool last won the League title in 1990, and as things stand, they might snap their losing streak at the end of the season.

Solskjær: "That’s [no Premier League title in 30 years] what we’re working hard to make sure doesn’t happen and let that be a lesson for us. We can’t let ourselves go another 24 years without winning the league. I believe in this club, we will get there." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 17, 2020

Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire as club captain

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Harry Maguire as the club captain. Solskjaer called Maguire a leader. He was impressed by the defender's leadership skills. The world’s most expensive defender replaces Ashley Young who is set to move to Inter Milan in January. Maguire joined United in the summer for £80 million from Leicester City.

