Roy Keane Says He Would 'kill' David De Gea For Howler Against Everton In 1-1 Draw

Manchester United's surge towards claiming the fourth and final Champions League spot was dealt a major blow after the Red Devils dropped points, following the 1-1 draw against Everton over the weekend. Following the draw, former Manchester United legend Roy Keane lashed out at the current Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after his mistake saw Everton take the lead. He even claimed that he would have 'killed' him for his howler.

Also Read: David De Gea Could Be Sold By Manchester United To Raise Funds For Summer Transfer Window

Everton vs Man United highlights: David de Gea howler

The David de Gea howler happened during the opening minutes of the match. De Gea had collected a pass from Harry Maguire and was all set to launch a long ball forward to launch a United attack. But after hesitating inside the penalty area, David De Gea eventual clearance deflected off Calvert-Lewin feet and rolled back into the net. David de Gea howler made him the goalkeeper with the joint-most mistakes leading to goals in the top flight.

Also Read: David De Gea Vs Dean Henderson: How Both Manchester United Keepers Have Fared This Season

Everton vs Man United highlights: Roy Keane on David de Gea howler

Roy Keane, during the Sky Sports coverage, said that as a manager, or a player, he would kill him. He also questioned de Gea's decision-making skills and said that If he was going to make a decision, he should have made it quickly. He said that these are huge moments for United in terms of trying to get into the top four. In his rant, he also said that de Gea thinks he's an outfield player but he would have lynched him at half-time. He also said that keepers can make mistakes, but for de Gea's howler, there's no excuse.

Also Read: Jamie Carragher Comically Patronises Roy Keane With Fresh Twitter Profile Picture

Everton vs Man United highlights: Roy Keane lashes out at Jordan Pickford

Along with de Gea, Roy Keane also opted to slam, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, for his role in United's equaliser. The visitors levelled the series through Bruno Fernandes, whose's shot went underneath the hands of Jordan Pickford. Roy Keane said that Everton are trying to be smart, but he knows Pickford is not a good goalkeeper.

Also Read: Roy Keane And Jamie Carragher Debate On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Future At Man United; Watch