Roy Keane Unimpressed With Arsenal's 'ridiculous' Victory Celebration Against Newcastle

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has slammed Arsenal for their celebration after their victory against Newcastle United. Mikel Arteta’s men humiliated their opponents in the Premier League clash on Sunday. They scored four past Newcastle United. However, the club’s celebrations have not gone down well with Keane.

Arsenal celebration: Roy Keane slams 'ridiculous' celebration

"I thought they were ten points clear at the top with those celebrations. Ridiculous."



Roy Keane was not impressed with Arsenal's reaction to beating Newcastle on Super Sunday



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/loP3696X2c

While speaking to Sky Sports, Roy Keane claimed that Arsenal’s celebration after the victory was ‘ridiculous.’ He also slammed the club saying that their celebration seemed as if the club were 10 points clear on top of the Premier League points table.

Arsenal celebration: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores for Gunners

The first half between Arsenal and Newcastle United ended goalless. However, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for the Gunners when Nicolas Pepe swung in a great cross. Aubameyang headed it into the net in the 54th minute.

💬 "When we do the things that we work and train on, we will get the results and the rewards. It’s part of the process."@m8arteta gives his take on #ARSNEW 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 17, 2020

Arsenal were not willing to settle down as they struck their second of the night just three minutes later. Nicolas Pepe struck into the bottom corner when Bukayo Saka slid a low pass towards Pepe. In the 90th minute of the game, midfielder Mesut Ozil showed great composure when Alexandre Lacazette struck a shot towards the German, who was quick to hit it past the net.

Arsenal will next play against Olympiacos

Arteta’s men were still not done for the night. Striker Alexandre Lacazette made it four for Arsenal in injury time after a sublime effort from Nicolas Pepe. The victory took Arsenal’s tally to 34 points in 26 Premier League games. The Gunners will next play against Olympiacos in the Round of 32 of the Europa League on Thursday (Friday night according to IST).

