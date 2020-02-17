Tony Cascarino Tells Arteta His Biggest Problem After Arsenal Beat Newcastle United

Former Ireland player Tony Cascarino is of the opinion that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta needs to be concerned about his team's failure to dominate for 90 minutes during a game despite their 4-0 win over Newcastle. According to reports, Cascarino said that the Gunners need to learn how to incorporate elements of Manchester City and dominate entire matches.

Arsenal yet to produce a dominant performance

While talking to an international media outlet, the former striker said that Arsenal is yet to produce a dominating effect for a whole 90 minutes even though they have started to impress under the management of Mikel Arteta. The 4-0 win over the Magpies pushed the Gunners to the 7th position in the Premier League table. Cascarino further added that Arteta is having a positive effect on the team because of the way the players dominate the first half in almost all the matches.

Talking about their match against Newcastle, he said Arsenal transformed into a completely different team in the second half of the match. In addition to this, he said that it looks as if Arteta has told his team to maintain the discipline but also to add some individuality to their style of play. He said that Manchester City has perfected the art of maintaining quality for an entire game and Arsenal should also go ahead and learn that trick.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Bukayo Saka against Newcastle United

Goals from Alexandre Lacazatte, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a 4-0 win, ending their run of four straight draws in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka had a 90% pass success rate. He won nine of his 14 duels and contributed his share during the attack. His assist to Pepe was a work of art and it shows that he can achieve big things in the coming years.

Bukayo Saka is too funny 🤣



“Whoops” as he rewatches his nutmeg. pic.twitter.com/j7l4o6Ys9q — VERSUS (@vsrsus) February 16, 2020

8 - Bukayo Saka has assisted eight goals in all competitions this season, two more than any teammate; he also has the most assists of any Premier League teenager this season. Bright. pic.twitter.com/C8ea17WbB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

