Roy Keane Humiliates Graeme Souness In Classic Keano Fashion While Discussing Liverpool

The blood of Manchester United still runs in former captain Roy Keane’s veins despite him leaving the club more than 15 years ago. Keane, who has since retired and turned pundit, was on the Sky Sports studio panel during Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United. Roy Keane, in his typical fashion, slammed former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness after he dubbed Liverpool a ‘great team.’

Liverpool's magical run of form

Liverpool have been exceptional in the last couple of years in the Premier League and the Champions League. Liverpool lost the 2018 UCL finals to Real Madrid. They went one better next year and won their 6th Champions League crown in 2019. The Reds also came close to winning the Premier League title last season. They agonizingly finished second by a single point. Many have already compared Liverpool’s good showing with the dominance of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United or Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles. However, Roy Keane has thrown caution to the wind. He had a heated discussion with ex-midfielder Graeme Souness.

Roy Keane slams Graeme Souness for calling Liverpool a 'great team'

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes that everyone is getting carried away by Liverpool’s recent form. He admitted that Reds had done brilliantly well in Europe, but they’ll only be winning their first league title. Roy Keane said that a team has to win some league titles to be dubbed as a great side.

Graeme Souness replied by saying that they’re nearing the consistency great teams have. Souness added that Liverpool could have won the Premier League any other season with last season’s points tally while they lost the 2018 Champions League due to poor goalkeeping.

Roy Keane hit back by saying that they finished second and the number of points doesn’t matter if you don’t win the title.

Liverpool beat Manchester United, stay unbeaten in the Premier League

Liverpool defeated arch-rivals Manchester United 2-0 in a clash at Anfield on Sunday. Virgil Van Dijk scored a thumping header early in the first-half before Mohammad Salah scored late in stoppage time to put the game to bed. The win meant that Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far. They've won 21 of their 22 games. Meanwhile, Manchester United are on the 5th position, 30 points off Liverpool.

