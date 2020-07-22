RSLC Vs SPKC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Real Salt Lake will face Sporting KC in their upcoming clash in the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Real Salt Lake are currently top of the table with 4 points to their name. They have managed to bag a win and a draw in the first two games of the tournament. Real Salt Lake drew 0-0 against Minnesota in their last MLS is Back clash.

As for Sporting KC, they are 3rd on the points table with three points in the tournament so far. Sporting KC have won one and lost one in the two games they've played in Orlando. Sporting KC won 3-2 in their last MLS is Back Tournament clash against Colorado.

The RSLC vs SPKC live match will commence on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction, RSLC vs SPKC top picks and RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 team.

RSLC vs SPKC live: RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 team

RSLC vs SPKC live: RSLC vs SPKC top picks

Damir Kreilach (Captain) Albert Rusnak (Vice-captain) Khiry Shelton Alan Pulido Gadi Kinda.

RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction: Full squads

RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction: Real Salt Lake (RSLC) squad

Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Kyle Beckerman, Justin Meram, Justin Portillo, Nick Besler, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Jeizon Ramirez, Maikel Chang, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmitt, Julian Vazquez, Christopher Garcia, Sam Johnson, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Douglas Martinez, Milan Iloski

RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 Prediction: Sporting Kansas City (SPKC) squad

Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez, John Pulskamp, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Winston Reid, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Cameron Duke, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Wan Kuzain, Ilie Sanchez, Tyler Freeman, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Erik Hurtado, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton

RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction: RSLC vs SPKC playing 11

Real Salt Lake : Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones

: Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones Sporting Kansas City: Richard Sánchez, Matt Besler, Roberto Puncec, Luís Martins, Graham Zusi, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido

RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction

Our RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction is that Real Salt Lake will win this game.

Note: The RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction and RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Real Salt Lake/Instagram)