Joshua Kimmich Injury Update: Bayern Star To Miss Remainder Of 2020 Following Knee Injury

Bayern Munich were given some ominous news over Joshua Kimmich's injury despite a 3-2 win in the Bundesliga over arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday. Kimmich injured his knee following a collision with Erling Haaland in the first half of the game and was seen writhing in pain as his teammates gathered around. The versatile German star was replaced by Corentin Tolisso in the 36th minute but reports after the game claimed that Kimmich's knee injury is set to rule him out for the remainder of the year.

Joshua Kimmich knee injury: Midfielder collides with Dortmund's Erling Haaland

It was 35 minutes into the Klassiker when Joshua Kimmich injured his right knee following a clash with Erling Haaland. Kimmich initially lost possession in midfield and then attempted to stop Haaland from breaking on a dangerous counter-attack. The German lunged into the forward and landed awkwardly as Haaland recovered and managed to get away with the ball.

However, Kimmich, who was booked for the challenge, remained on the ground after the referee blew his whistle for the foul. The Bayern midfielder was clearly in discomfort as he clutched his right knee and was seen grimacing in pain as concerned teammates looked on. The medics were soon called onto the field to help Kimmich limp off the pitch as Haaland also walked up to the Bayern star to wish him a speedy recovery.

Joshua Kimmich injury update: Bayern star ruled out for the rest of 2020

On Sunday, Bayern Munich released a statement over Joshua Kimmich's injury and confirmed that the 25-year-old will miss the remainder of 2020 due to his knee injury. The Bavarian giants also revealed that Kimmich had undergone successful surgery on his right lateral meniscus. Journalist Alex Schluter added that Kimmich is in line to miss three months of football action and potentially return in January.

This means that Kimmich will also miss the upcoming international games for Germany in November. Germany will face the Czech Republic in an international friendly on Wednesday before their UEFA Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain. Kimmich will also miss the remainder of Bayern's UCL group stage games and the crunch clash against RB Leipzig in December.

Kimmich has gone on to become one of the most important players for Bayern Munich over the recent years. He has already racked up two goals and seven assists in all competitions for the Bavarian giants this season, helping them to the summit of the Bundesliga table.

Image Credits - AP