Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku changed the course of his career when he joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in 2019. Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United in 2017 and excelled in his first season under Jose Mourinho. He was a household name during his time at Everton and everyone expected a lot from the Belgian forward. However, he started receiving criticism during his second year at Old Trafford. Fans started blaming Romelu Lukaku for Manchester United's poor form.

Also Read | Manchester United Ready To Accept Offers Around £100 Million For Paul Pogba: Report

Things became worse for the 26-year-old when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Solskjaer started playing Lukaku out of his original position and that's when the striker realised that his time at Manchester United is over. However, he is currently enjoying his spell under Antonio Conte while playing for Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku believes that training at Inter Milan has helped him regain his form which he lost while playing for Manchester United.

Also Read | Throwback To Tottenham And Chelsea Playing Out Thrilling 4-4 Draw At White Hart Lane

Romelu Lukaku was not happy at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku, in an interview with Ian Wright on his Youtube channel, revealed that he wanted to go somewhere where he could learn other aspects of his game and work with someone who wanted him there. Romelu Lukaku added that it affected him a lot when people started talking about his body shape in Manchester.

“One bad year can happen to everybody in their career. It was just done for me, Yes [it bothered me that people were talking about my shape], it got to my head. Training is different, here you work hard. They work you hard. Speak to Ashley Young. There’s a lot of difference, here the team is the team, there’s like team bonding, we have two or three team dinners every three weeks, all together, nobody misses out." said Lukaku

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Hints At Taking Superstar To Real Madrid This Summer

Coronavirus in Italy

Romelu Lukaku has already scored 23 goals in all competition in the season so far. Inter Milan are on the third spot of the Serie A points table with 54 points in the game. The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, however, has suspended the league and it looks very unlikely for Serie A to resume any soon looking at the ongoing situation in the country.

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Footballer Felipe Melo Posts Comical Video Amid COVID-19 Break