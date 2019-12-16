The Debate
The Debate
Sadio Mane Asks Watford's Troy Denney To Take Care Of His Senegal Teammate Ismaila Sarr

Football News

21-year-old Ismaila Sarr (from Watford) said that Sadio Mane (from Liverpool) always gives him tips and he tries to execute them in his games. Read on.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has managed to rise from the rags to become one of the best footballers in the world. He, along with Mo Salah, have lifted Liverpool to different heights. Sadio Mane is lethal with the ball, but he is very kind at heart. Sadio Mane is trying very hard to raise money to help the less fortunate back in Senegal. Liverpool recently extended their lead in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Watford. Mane was seen talking with Watford's Troy Deeney post their clash. The Liverpool-superstar can be seen wishing Deeney a happy Christmas. He then asked the Hornets skipper to take care of his Senegal counterpart - Ismaila Sarr.

 

Sadio Mane: Liverpool's star has a heart of gold

Ismaïla Sarr joined Watford from Rennes after a club-record move of £30 million. The Liverpool winger showed concerns for the youngster. To which, Deeney replied by saying, "He just needs to speak English, he's working on it. He's a good boy." It was a pleasant gesture from Mane and his humility was captured in a video. Sarr, while talking about the former Southampton player, stated that Mane always reaches out to give him a piece of advice.

Sarr added that Sadio Mane sent him a message to welcome his arrival in the English Premier League. The 21-year-old said that Mane always gives him tips. "If you don't play, be calm, carry on, do your job, it will be OK," is what Sadio Mane has advised Ismaila Sarr. Liverpool are currently in the top spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table while Watford are in the bottom half of the table.

Published:
COMMENT
