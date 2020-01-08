Sadio Mane Dances In Joy After Being Crowned As Best African Player; Twitterati Reacts

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was crowned as the African Player of the Year by CAF. He beat the likes of his Anfield teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to the accolade. The player’s dance celebration after winning the award has attracted some hilarious reactions from the Twitterati.

Also Read | Liverpool's Sadio Mane touted as potential Ballon d'Or 2019 contender

Also Read | Liverpool vs Napoli player ratings: Sadio Mane, Fabinho disappoint at Anfield after draw

Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane’s dance celebration

I love him 😍 that’s Bobby’s celebration that he’s doing too 😂 — Temoor (@Temoor24) January 7, 2020

Mane!Mane!Mane! — Gideon Shako (@Gideon_Shako) January 7, 2020

Oh mane mane. — Hamis Ahmad (@Hamsonskills) January 7, 2020

🎶 Sadio Mane what's he gonna do with the ⚽ ? 👏👏👏 The best player not only Africa but the world pic.twitter.com/ZrBG4yb9m2 — Shawry (@shawry5064) January 7, 2020

Also Read | WATCH Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino perform kung fu kick celebration

Sadio Mane won the Champions League with Liverpool

Sadio Mané is crowned African Player of the Year for the first time in his career:



• 63 games

• 35 goals

• 11 assists

• 3 trophies



2019 was an incredible year. 🦊🔴 pic.twitter.com/UqD0kfr7Am — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 7, 2020

Sadio Mane had a fantastic campaign last season with his club. The player won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool. Mane managed to score 26 goals across all competitions while making 50 appearances in all. This season, he has netted 15 goals, while managing 11 assists in 28 games across all competitions. It makes him worthy of the title.

Also Read | Sadio Mane jokingly promises to 'dive' during Liverpool-Man City game

Liverpool will next play against Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

Liverpool are currently leading in the Premier League with 58 points. Leicester City are a distant second on the points table. They are trailing by 13 points. Jurgen Klopp’s side will next play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, January 11, 2020.