Sadio Mane Dances In Joy After Being Crowned As Best African Player; Twitterati Reacts

Football News

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was crowned as the African Player of the Year by CAF. He beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez. Keep reading for more.

Sadio Mane

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was crowned as the African Player of the Year by CAF. He beat the likes of his Anfield teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to the accolade. The player’s dance celebration after winning the award has attracted some hilarious reactions from the Twitterati.

Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane’s dance celebration

Sadio Mane won the Champions League with Liverpool

Sadio Mane had a fantastic campaign last season with his club. The player won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool. Mane managed to score 26 goals across all competitions while making 50 appearances in all. This season, he has netted 15 goals, while managing 11 assists in 28 games across all competitions. It makes him worthy of the title.

Liverpool will next play against Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

Liverpool are currently leading in the Premier League with 58 points. Leicester City are a distant second on the points table. They are trailing by 13 points. Jurgen Klopp’s side will next play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

