Safety More Important: Local German Team Loses 37-0 In Socially Distanced Football Match

As the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a worldwide scare, it has also affected sports across the world. A local German Football team lost to its rivals by a massive 37-0, after fielding only seven players in the match to follow social distancing in the wake of the pandemic.

The amateur football team SG Ripdorf/Molzen fielded the minimum number of players against its local rivals SV Holdenstedt II as they came in contact with an opponent player in the previous match who tested positive.

Although all members of the Holdenstedt squad later tested negative for the virus, the scare is real and Ripdorf did not seem to take any chances with the threat that looms on the entire world.

Ripdorf was compelled to put minimum seven players on the field as per the rules, or else they would have faced a penalty of 200 Euros for abandoning the match which is not a small amount for local teams, especially in times of the pandemic, Ripdorf co-chair Patrick Ristow was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Ristow was thankful to those seven players who volunteered for the match, despite knowing the risks.

Ristow said they attempted to postpone the match but Holdenstedt said there was no reason to postpone as their players had tested negative.

Safety is more important than a game, although the score was bad, it is important to collect points at the end of the season and not goals, Ristow remarked.

Holdenstedt seemed to show no mercy throughout the game and scored a goal almost every two minutes while the Ripdorf players watched it from over a distance.

Watch the snips of the match here:

Netizens amused

Netizens and soccer lovers across the world were amused over the turn of events and did not hold back from giving in their bits of amusement on social media.

