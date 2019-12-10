SAL Vs LIV Dream11 Champions League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Liverpool will face Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night knowing just a point will be enough to see Jurgen Klopp's men through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. Keep reading for the SAL vs LIV Dream11 team, top picks and match preview.

The latest team news from both sides... 🔴#SALLIV https://t.co/e4uF2yLpkF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2019

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Time: 11:25 PM

SAL vs LIV Preview

Liverpool have been close to perfect in the Premier League this season as they are currently sitting on top of the table, eight points more than second-placed Leicester City. They are currently first in Group E of the Champions League as well with three wins and one loss and draw each. Liverpool dropped points at home to Napoli in their last Champions League meeting which makes this tie crucial for the Reds.

Red Bull Salzburg have been a free-scoring side this season, having already scored 16 times in five games so far. They currently sit third with two wins, two losses and one draw. The Austrian side took Liverpool down to the wire back in October, eventually losing 4-3. They can well prove to be a difficult opponent at home. Red Bull Salzburg face a must-win scenario on Tuesday night to remain in contention for a knockout berth.

SAL vs LIV Injury News

Red Bull Salzburg: Alexander Walke (foot), Antoine Bernede (leg), Patrick Farkas (illness), Sekou Keita (abdominal pain)

Liverpool: Joel Matip (knee), Fabinho (ankle), Dejan Lovren (muscle), Adam Lallana (knock), Nathaniel Clyne (cruciate ligament)

SAL vs LIV Predicted Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg

Cican Stankovic (GK), Rasmus Kristensen, Jerome Onguene, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Enock Mwepu, Zlatko Junuzovic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Takumi Minamino, Hee-Chan Hwang, Erling Haaland

Liverpool

Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

SAL vs LIV Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

SAL vs LIV Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jerome Onguene, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Dominik Szoboszlai, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, James Milner

Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Erling Haaland

Liverpool start as favourites to win.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in your game.

