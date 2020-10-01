San Diego Loyal Walk Off The Pitch In Protest Of Homophobic Slur Hurled In USL Game

United Soccer League (USL) club San Diego Loyal made a bold decision to abandon their game against Phoenix Rising on Wednesday after Rising midfielder Junior Flemmings verbally abused openly-gay Loyal midfielder Collin Martin during the contest. San Diego Loyal were leading 3-1 at half-time and walked onto the pitch in the second period and waited for the second-half kickoff by Phoenix Rising before opting to leave the pitch in protest. After the game was forfeited, San Diego Loyal manager and former USMNT star, Landon Donovan, revealed that he backed his players standing in solidarity with Collin Martin.

Landon Donovan on why the team decided to forfeit tonight's match against Phoenix Rising FC. #SDvPHX pic.twitter.com/7BcqzZBSrV — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

USL Championship: San Diego Loyal walk off the pitch after Phoenix Rising player hurls homophobic slur at Collin Martin

Landon Donovan's side were leading 3-1 against Phoenix Rising at half-time thanks to a brace from Rubio Rubin and an early strike from Miguel Berry. However, just before the half-time whistle, Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the sole openly-gay player in the USL, received a red card and heard an alleged homophobic insult directed towards him by Phoenix midfielder Junior Flemmings while he was walking off the pitch. After the half-time break, San Diego Loyal players and staff - including their manager - returned to the pitch only to take a knee at the start of the second period before walking off the field.

On Twitter, San Diego Loyal posted a message about the incident. "In the first half, a player from Phoenix Rising used a homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin and in response we have decided to walk off the pitch in protest. Enough is Enough. Spread Love. Not Hate." While the San Diego Loyal players were walking off the field of play, Donovan was seen debating the decision with opposition coach Rick Schantz. The game against Rising was Loyal's final fixture in their inaugural season in the second division of football in the USA.

In the first half a member of Phoenix Rising used a homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin. In response we have decided to walk off the pitch in protest. — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

Last week we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia. Nothing has changed this week. 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿 #AllBlackLivesMatter — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

The USL and Phoenix Rising released statements on Wednesday, stating they are both investigating the matter. Loyal's decision to walk off the pitch comes less than a week after they forfeited a point earned in a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy II following news that a racial slur was directed at one of their players. Galaxy defender Omar Ontiveros was fined, handed a six-game suspension by the league and eventually cut from the team's roster.

