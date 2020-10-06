Jadon Sancho Felt 'undervalued' By Man United, Could DITCH Old Trafford Move Next Summer

With the summer transfer window now finally closed, Jadon Sancho is still a Borussia Dortmund player despite the intense rumours linking the winger with a move to Manchester United. The 20-year-old attacker was Man United's principal transfer target in the summer window but Dortmund and United failed to come to an agreement over the transfer fee for the player. Although it is believed that the Red Devils are still keen on bringing Sancho to Man United in one of the next few transfer windows, Sancho has seemingly been left feeling 'undervalued' by United's previous bids and could 'ditch' the Premier League giants next summer.

ALSO READ: Barcelona New Boy Sergino Dest Recalls Communication Blunder With Lionel Messi

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Man United fail in their pursuit of signing Sancho

According to reports from The Athletic, Jadon Sancho has been left feeling 'undervalued' by Manchester United following their failure to meet Dortmund's £108m (€120m) asking price for the player. Multiple reports had linked Sancho to United during the summer transfer window and the star attacker also had his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. However, United failed to meet Dortmund's asking price for Sancho and were prepared to offer around £90m (€110m) instead.

ALSO READ: Edinson Cavani Wages: How Much Will The Uruguayan Striker Earn Per Week At Man United?

🇺🇾 Another Uruguayan arrives at Old Trafford...



✍️ Welcome to #MUFC, Facundo Pellistri! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

The Red Devils instead opted to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and snapped up Uruguayan sensation Facundo Pellistri as an alternative. Man United chief executive Ed Woodward has come under heavy scrutiny for his inability to negotiate Sancho's move to Old Trafford this summer. Although it is believed that Woodward and Man United are still not giving up on Sancho and will return with another bid in January or next summer, reports claim that the Red Devils' opportunity to sign the winger has now passed once and for all.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho to ditch Man United next summer?

Reports have claimed that Jadon Sancho has been left feeling ‘undervalued’ by United’s refusal to pay anywhere close to his asking fee. Sancho had a stellar campaign with Dortmund last season, scoring 20 goals and notching up 20 assists as well along the way, helping the Black and Yellows finish in second place on the Bundesliga table. It's likely that Sancho will have several clubs lining up for his signature in January as well as next summer but the winger will reportedly snub Man United if another offer arrives.

ALSO READ: All Deadline Day Transfers 2020: Deals That Took Place On The Last Day Of The Window

United had reportedly agreed on personal terms with Sancho but failed to pay Dortmund's asking price. Reports have claimed that Sancho might now be keen on joining either one of United's rivals, Man City or Liverpool instead.

ALSO READ: ISL News: Kerala Blasters Sign Former Norwich City Forward Gary Hooper

Image Credits - Dortmund Instagram, AP