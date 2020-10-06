All Deadline Day Transfers 2020: Deals That Took Place On The Last Day Of The Window

With the summer transfer window now closed, several clubs all across Europe were able to make last-gasp acquisitions and sales. Transfer deadline day saw a number of players moving from one club to another and even top clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG were involved in conducting last-minute business. Here's a look at all the deadline day transfers that took place just before the transfer window shut.

Transfer deadline day: Premier League deadline day transfers

The Premier League transfer window closed on Monday, October 5, 11:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 3:30 am IST) and a number of clubs all across the English top division made some deadline day acquisitions. Transfer deadline day started off with defender Ben Godrey moving from Championship side Norwich City to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in a £25m (€27m) deal. Goalkeeper Robin Olson also completed a move from AS Roma to the blue half of Merseyside on a season-long loan and the Toffees offloaded winger Theo Walcott to south-coast club Southampton on a season-long loan.

Arsenal completed a late move for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey while Lucas Torreira joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan. The Gunners also loaned out midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin. Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon completed a season-long loan move from north London to Hoffenheim.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United were involved in quite a few transfer deadline day deals as well. The Red Devils signed defender Alex Telles from FC Porto in a £15m (€16m) deal. United also completed the signing of veteran forward Edinson Cavani on a free transfer while bringing in Uruguayan sensation Facundo Pellestri from Penarol in a £9m (€10m) deal.

United then signed highly-rated teenager Amad Traore from Atalanta in a £37m (€40m) deal but the Ivorian will join the Theatre of Dreams in January. However, United bid farewell to defender Chris Smalling, who joined AS Roma on a permanent deal. The 20-time English champions failed to negotiate a deal for Jadon Sancho from Dortmund.

Newly-promoted Fulham also made quite a few transfers on the final fay of the window. Joachim Anderson joined the Cottagers from Lyon on a season-long loan and Scott Parker's side also completed a loan move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. Fulham later signed Tosin Adarabioyo from Man City on a permanent deal worth £2m (€2.2m).

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United confirmed the arrival of Raphinha from Rennes in a £17m (€18m) deal while Chelsea loaned out midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to Napoli.

All deadline day transfers: LaLiga deadline day transfers

Although Ronald Koeman's Barcelona didn't make any additions to their squad on transfer deadline day, the Blaugrana confirmed defender Jean-Clair Todibo will join Benfica on a loan deal for the next two seasons. The Catalan club also offloaded Rafinha to PSG. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid sent Luca Zidane out on a season-long loan to Rayo Vallecano.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla made some deadline day signings. Defender Karim Rekik arrived from Hertha Berlin, while winger Oussama Idrissi also joined from AZ Alkmaar. Atleti welcomed Lucas Torreira but waved their goodbyes to Thomas Partey. Guido Carrillo arrived from Southampton to Elche.

All deadline day transfers: Serie A deadline day transfers

Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina to Juventus - loan

Matteo Darmian, Parma to Inter Milan - loan

Ignacio Pussetto, Watford to Udinese - loan

Hans Caviglia, Juventus to Parma, loan

Nicolás Schiappacasse, Atletico Madrid to Sassuolo - £1m (€1.1m)

Lucas Martínez Quarta, River Plate to Fiorentina - £5.5m (€6m)

Wesley Hoedt, Southampton to Lazio - loan

Justin Kluivert, Roma to RB Leipzig - loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Chelsea to Napoli - loan

Diego Perotti, Roma to Fenerbahce - free

Gerard Deulofeu, Watford to Udinese - loan

Chris Smalling, Manchester United to Roma - £13.5m (€15m)

Nikola Kalinic, Atletico Madrid to Chievo Verona - undisclosed fee

All deadline day transfers: Bundesliga deadline day deals

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Free agent to Bayern Munich - free

Douglas Costa, Juventus to Bayern Munich - loan

Ryan Sessegnon, Tottenham to Hoffenheim - loan

Sebastian Rudy, Schalke to Hoffenheim - loan

Davy Klaasen, Werder Bremen to Ajax - £10m (€11m)

Justin Kluivert, Roma to RB Leipzig - loan

Bouna Sarr, Marseille to Bayern Munich - £9m (€10m)

Matteo Guendouzi, Arsenal to Hertha Berlin - loan

Kristoffer Pedersen, Swansea to Fortuna Dusseldorf - undisclosed fee

All deadline day transfers: Ligue 1 deadline day moves

Danilo Pereira, Porto to PSG - loan

Mattia De Sciglio, Juventus to Lyon - loan

Anthony Gomez Mancini, Burnley to Angers - loan

Jérémy Doku - Anderlecht to Rennes - free

Michael Cuisance - Bayern Munich to Marseille - loan

Sofiane Boufal, Southampton to Angers - free

