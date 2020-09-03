AC Milan's New Signing Sandro Tonali Turned Down Barcelona And Man United: Brescia Chief

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Italian wonderkid Sandro Tonali from relegated Serie A outfit Brescia. The 20-year-old has been touted as one of the very best players of his generation and has often been compared to former AC Milan star Andrea Pirlo. With Tonali to AC Milan all but done, the Brescia president revealed that European elites like Barcelona and Man United were interested in signing the promising midfielder, along with Europa League finalists Inter Milan.

Sandro Tonali to AC Milan: Youngster dismissed offers from Man United, Barcelona to join Rossoneri

The 20-year-old has supported the Rossoneri from his childhood and when the opportunity for a Sandro Tonali transfer to AC Milan came in, the Brescia star did not think twice. Speaking to Top Calcio 24 on the Sandro Tonali transfer, Brescia president Massimo Cellino said that AC Milan's arch-rivals Inter Milan were interested in signing the 20-year-old, and Sandro Tonali's agent had agreed terms with the Nerazzuri. While both Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta and manager Antonio Conte wanted and appreciated the player, the deal dragged on and the start of the new season was almost on the horizon.

Cellino said that as soon as AC Milan showed interest in his services, Sandro Tonali did not want to listen to any other offers. The Bresica president added that he has good relations with the Rossoneri hierarchy and they quickly reached a deal with Paolo Maldini, AC Milan's technical director. Cellino said that there was also interest from Barcelona and Man United for a Sandro Tonali transfer, but the 20-year-old had his eyes set on AC Milan, a club he supports.

Massimo Cellino (Brescia president) on Sandro Tonali: "A dozen days ago, I refused an offer from #mufc of €10m more than that of Milan. But when the player found out about this possibility, he didn't want to know anything more." #mulive [@Guillaumemp] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 2, 2020

Cellino revealed that Barcelona had lodged a €65 million offer for a Tonali transfer in January, while Man United had offered to pay €10 million more than AC Milan. The Bresica chief added that the Tonali to AC Milan deal should be announced in the coming days with the Italian international joining on an initial loan for €10m (£9m) with an option to buy for €15m (£13m) and a further €10m in potential add-ons. If AC Milan ever sell Tonali, Brescia will receive a reported 10% of the fee.

After reportedly losing out on Tonali, Man United swiftly moved to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, for an initial fee of €40 million. Van de Beek was one of the stars during Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-final in 2018-19, where they lost to Tottenham. The Dutch international had held talks with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the move and the 23-year-old agreed to a long-term contract, becoming the first signing of the summer for Man United.

