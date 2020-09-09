Jadon Sancho 'waiting To Collect Bonuses From Dortmund' Before Making Man United Switch

While Jadon Sancho was away on international duty, rumours of his exit have continued to dominate Man United transfer news headlines, with the Red Devils seemingly confident of landing their man. The 20-year-old has been marked as the primary target as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his rebuild project at Old Trafford. Despite the impasse in talks between the Red Devils and Borussia Dortmund, the Jadon Sancho to Man United rumours have picked up pace after his appearance in the Nations League game against Denmark.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho to Man United? Red Devils To Negotiate Agent Fees Before Submitting Official Bid

Jadon Sancho latest news: England international waiting for contract bonus before moving to Old Trafford

During the Transfer Window podcast, journalist Ian McGarry said that Jadon Sancho has been waiting for a contract bonus to go through before leaving Dortmund. McGarry added that the Jadon Sancho bonus is related to his international appearances for England and is two-fold in his Borussia Dortmund contract. He added that one-year completion of the new contract which he signed last summer will earn him €1.5 million net.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Sergio Reguilon Provides Update On Ankle Injury After Spain Win

Jadon Sancho will also receive a substantial bonus if he completes 10 international caps. The 20-year-old made his 13th appearance against Denmark which, in turn, will trigger the clause in his deal. Man United transfer news reports suggest that the England international's representatives and his family had been waiting for him to collect the bonus before a Sancho to Man United deal could happen. With the incentive secured, the Sancho to Man United deal is likely to pick up the pace in a saga that has dragged for months.

Also Read: Man United transfer news: Red Devils Turned DOWN chance To Sign Kai Havertz Due To Jadon Sancho Transfer Priority

Jadon Sancho latest: Dortmund star relaxed on impending transfer

Jadon Sancho is said to be relaxed about his current situation. Some #mufc players have even been a little surprised he has not agitated for a move out of Borussia Dortmund #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2020

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Jadon Sancho is relaxed about the entire situation and has reported to Dortmund training. The 20-year-old has thrown no tantrums or hasn't slacked off in pre-season, much to the surprise of many Man United players. The 20-year-old is no stranger to being disciplined by Dortmund, having returned late from England duty last season, but has remained tight-lipped on the rumours linking him with Man United.

Also Read: Man United transfer news: Real Madrid's Buy-back Clause Set To Be A Stumbling Block In Reguilon Deal

The England international has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils on a five-year contract that will earn him a whopping €17.5 million per year at Old Trafford. However, for the Sancho to Man United deal to happen, the Red Devils will have to cough up more money upfront, with the Bundesliga giants adamant on their €120million price tag. McGrath reports that Man United may risk falling behind in the pecking order if they fail to complete the deal soon, and the hierarchy is aware of the situation.

(Image Courtesy: Black and Yellow Instagram)