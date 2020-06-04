Benfica Vs Tondela Live Streaming Details, Preview, Team News, Primeira Liga Live

Benfica will face Tondela in their next Portuguese Liga clash this week. Benfica are currently on the second spot of the Portuguese Primeira Liga points table. Benfica have managed to win 19 out of the 24 games played in the season so far (Losses 3, Draws 2). As for Tondela, they are 14th in the league. Tondela have won a total of six games in the season so far with 1 losses and seven draws to their name.

There will be no Benfica vs Tondela live streaming in India. However, here are the other details regarding the Benfica vs Tondela live streaming.

Primeira Liga live: Benfica vs Tondela live streaming details

Competition: Portuguese Prieira Liga Game: Benfica vs Tondela Date and time: Thursday, June 4, 11:45 pm IST Venue: Estádio da Luz

Primeira Liga live: Benfica vs Tondela team news (Full squads)

Benfica vs Tondela team news: Benfica full squad

Mile Svilar, Ivan Zlobin, Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Nuno Tavares, João Ferreira, Tomas Tavares, Pedro Álvaro, Ferro, Gabriel, Franco Cervi, Andrija Zivkovic, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Tyronne Ebuehi, Rafa, Julian Weigl, André Almeida, Felipe Diadema, Adel Taarabt, Florentino Luís, Tiago Dantas, Goncalo Ramos, David Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Haris Seferovic, Dyego Sousa, Pizzi, Jota

Benfica vs Tondela team news: Tondela full squad

Cláudio, Diogo Silva, Babacar Niasse, Marko Petkovic, João Gonçalves, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Yohan Tavares, Ricardo Alves, Philipe Sampaio, Jaquité, Pedro Augusto, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, João Reis, Filipe Ferreira, Jonathan Torohia, Richard Birkheun, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo, Tomislav Strkalj, Rúben Fonseca, Ricardo Valente

Primeira Liga live: Benfica vs Tondela team news (Predicted XI)

Benfica vs Tondela team news: Benfica

Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nuno Tavares, Tomas Tavares, Carlos Vinicius, Rafa, Chiquinho, Andreas Samaris, Haris Seferovic, Pizzi, Jota

Benfica vs Tondela team news: Tondela

Cláudio, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Philipe Sampaio, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, Richard Birkheun, João Reis, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo

