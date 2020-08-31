Santi Cazorla Scores Screamer On Debut For Xavi-coached Qatari Side Al-Sadd; Watch Video

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has enjoyed a decorated football career, spanning almost two decades. The midfielder, aged 35, has now arrived at the Qatari club Al-Sadd after a two-season stint with Villarreal. His debut for the new club saw him score a stunner under the watch of Barcelona legend and Al-Sadd manager Xavi.

Also Read | Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla scores stunner on Al-Sadd debut

Santi Cazorla struck a superb left-foot stunner from outside the penalty box to bag the lead for his side against Al Ahli in the semi-final of Ooredoo Cup. The first half saw the two sides struggling for the opener but to no avail. Ultimately, it was Santi Cazorla who opened the scoring in the 70th minute, with the game ending 2-0 for Xavi's men.

Santi Cazorla still doing Santi Cazorla things pic.twitter.com/6J86vcbA9v — James Dart (@James_Dart) August 29, 2020

Santi Cazorla's strike in his Al-Sadd debut took Twitter by storm. Fans began acknowledging the fact that despite being past his prime, Santi Cazorla has a great deal of talent left in him. Twitterati could not hold on their emotions and began expressing their thoughts on the goal from the former Arsenal star.

Also Read | Santi Cazorla to leave Villareal amid rumours of move to Xavi's Al Sadd

Fans react to Santi Cazorla's strike

Santi Cazorla scored this left footed banger on his debut for AL Sadd yesterday



Two foot Maestro 🎯 😁 pic.twitter.com/8e1TvVHYbU — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) August 30, 2020

Santi Cazorla scoring a stunner on his debut! We need to get him back pic.twitter.com/szO2Njuvcy — Yasir (@Cirith125) August 30, 2020

Santi Cazorla is still doing his thing over in Qatar for Al Sadd.



Wonderful first time finish. pic.twitter.com/79bDyPqYuI — TCD (@theculturedivis) August 30, 2020

Yeees, it was an amazing game! I think there are many more fantastic goals ahead, what do you think? — Qatar Happines (@Qatar_Happiness) August 31, 2020

Of course, he’s Santi — 73e 73e (@le37333_Leeyah) August 29, 2020

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal teammates Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal catch up before LaLiga clash: Watch

Santi Cazorla joins Xavi at Al-Sadd amid Arsenal reports

With a departure from Villarreal in hindsight, Santi Cazorla was linked with a return to the Emirates this season, courtesy of his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta. Interestingly, the two shared the dressing room at Arsenal for seasons. Speaking to the media earlier, Arteta also hinted at his interest in signing Santi Cazorla, saying that he would want to bring the midfielder to the Emirates someday.

But the manager ruled out any possible coaching role for the Spaniard under him. However, he ultimately decided to secure a move to Al-Sadd and reunited with former Spanish teammate Xavi, albeit as his boss this time around.

Santi Cazorla had a successful stint with Arsenal that lasted six seasons. During his stay at the Emirates, the Spaniard managed 180 appearances across all competitions, while also netting 29 goals for the Gunners. His scintillating run of form in the 2012-13 season earned him the Arsenal Player of the Season award.

Besides Arsenal, he also enjoyed decent stints with LaLiga outfits Villarreal, Recreativo Huelva as well as Malaga, all of which lasted 11 seasons in the Spanish top flight. His best performance, statistically, still dates back to his cumulative time with Villarreal. The midfielder netted 57 times for the LaLiga outfit, running into 334 appearances.

Also Read | Manchester United scored 8 past Arsenal OTD in 2011 in an iconic EPL fixture

Image courtesy: Al-Sadd Twitter