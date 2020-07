SAS Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Sassuolo will host AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 clash at MAPEI Stadium – Citta del Tricolore. Sassuolo are currently 8th in the Serie A table with 48 points. They have managed to win 13 games out of the 34 played in the season so far (Draws 9, Losses 12). Sassuolo drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against Cagliari. As for AC Milan, they are 7th in the Serie A standings with 56 points to their name. AC Milan have won 16 games in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 10). Milan won 5-1 against Bologna in their last Serie A clash.

The SAS vs MIL live match will commence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 (Wednesday, July 22 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction, SAS vs MIL match preview and SAS vs MIL Dream11 team.

SAS vs MIL Dream11 team

SAS vs MIL top picks

Francesco Caputo (Captain) Domenico Berardi (Vice-captain) Jeremie Boga Ante Rebic Hakan Calhanoglu Theo Hernandez

SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Full squads

SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Sassuolo (SAS) squad

Stefano Turati, Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Andrea Consigli, Stefano Piccinini, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Leonardo Fontanesi, Mert Muldur, Rogerio da Silva, Federico Peluso, Gian Marco Ferrari, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Marlon Santos, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Hamed Junior-Traore, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Andrea Ghion, Lukas Haraslin, Jacopo Pellegrini, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi

SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction: AC Milan (MIL) squad

Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo

SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction: SAS vs MIL playing 11

Sassuolo : Andrea Consigli, Marlon, Federico Peluso, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Jeremy Toljan, Gregoire Defrel, Manuel Locatelli, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Caputo, Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi

AC Milan: Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, Lucas Paqueta, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Samu Castillejo

SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Our SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction is that AC Milan will win this game.

Note: The SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction and SAS vs MIL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: AC Milan/Instagram)