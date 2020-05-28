Dortmund 'obsessed' With Jurgen Klopp Despite Latter's Long Term Plans With Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund were defeated by Bayern Munich on Monday in Bundesliga, yet again. After the game, reports have emerged that the Bundesliga giants still hope for the return of former manager Jurgen Klopp, who is now at the helm at Liverpool and has committed himself at Anfield at least until 2024.

Dortmund still obsessed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

According to The Athletic, Dortmund are still obsessed with former manager Jurgen Klopp. It has been five years since the German tactician left Signal Iduna Park to prove his mantle in the Premier League. However, Dortmund are yet to get over their obsession with the Liverpool manager, courtesy of their splendid achievements under him.

Jurgen Klopp's achievements with Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp joined Dortmund in 2008 after his spectacular achievements with Mainz 05. Under him, Dortmund won two consecutive Bundesliga titles (2010-11, 2011-12). In May 2012, Dortmund sealed their first-ever domestic double when they defeated Bayern Munich 5-2 in the DFB Pokal final, describing the achievement, 'better' than he could have ever imagined. He also managed to lead his side to the Champions League final in the 2012-13 season, only to be subsequently defeated by arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

Dortmund defeated by Bayern in Der Klassiker

Dortmund were defeated by Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the Der Klassiker clash that was played on Tuesday, thus losing out an opportunity to close the gap with the Bavarians. Despite Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki's efforts between the sticks for Dortmund, Marco Reus-less side could not avoid a defeat at Signal Iduna Park. In the 43rd minute of the game, Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich scored the only goal of the game as he chipped the ball from outside the penalty area, even as Burki struggled to reach across to stop it.

Bundesliga standings, Dortmund fixtures

After the Der Klassiker victory, Bayern Munich have increased their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings with 64 points. Dortmund, on the other hand, occupy the second spot on the Bundesliga standings, bagging 57 points after 28 games. Dortmund will next play against Paderborn on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Benteler Arena.