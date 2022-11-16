Saudi Arabia Vs Croatia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly?

Quick links:
Image: @SaudiNT_EN/Twitter/AP
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to get underway on November 20 with the host facing Ecuador in the opening match. Before the tournament gets underway teams will be playing warm-up fixtures to complete their World Cup preparations. 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia will face Saudi Arabia in a warm-up fixture. This will be the third and final friendly for Saudi Arabia before facing Argentina in the opening match. In their previous two friendlies this month, the Green Falcons beat Iceland 1-0 on November 6 and played out a 1-1 draw against Panama four days later.
Croatia, meanwhile, have not played since their 3-1 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League in September. The Saudi Arabia team are currently unbeaten at home in the past seven matches thanks to their defenders. They have kept six clean sheets and conceded just once but have scored just thrice. However, Croatia will be a different proposition altogether. The 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia are on a four-game winning run and have some big names on their side. Ahead of Saudi Arabia vs Croatia let's take a look at the details about where to watch the match between both teams.
The Saudi Arabia vs Croatia match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 16.
The match between both teams will be taking place at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd stadium.
The match between Saudi Arabia vs Croatia will take place at 5.30 PM IST.
Unfortunately, the friendly matches will not be telecast live or streamed in India. You can follow Croatian national team handle's for live score and updates.
There is no details about the match being televised in UK and US. However, the match can be watched on Globo in Brazil. In Croatia, the match will telecasted on Nova TV.
Meanwhile, those in Saudi Arabia can catch the live action via SSC with the match starting at 1:00pm local time
Saudi Arabia squad
Goalkeepers Muhammad Al Owais Mohammed Al Rubaie Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenders Sultan Al-Ghannam Abdulelah Al-Amri Ali Al-Bulaihi Abdullah Mado Saud Abdul Hamid Hassan Tumbukti Yasser Al Shahrani Muhammad Al-Buraik
Midfielders Abdullah Otaif Abdulelah Al Malki Riad Shrahili Ali Al Hassan Salman Al-Faraj Muhammad Kanoo Nasser Al Dawari Sami Al-Najei Hattan Bahbari Salem Al Dawsari Fahad Al-Muwallad Abdulrahman Al-Aboud
Forwards: Haitham Asiri Firas Al-Buraikan Saleh Al Shehri
Croatia squad
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic , Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo
Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic
Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja