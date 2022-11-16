Saudi Arabia Vs Croatia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly?

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to get underway on November 20 with the host facing Ecuador in the opening match. Before the tournament gets underway teams will be playing warm-up fixtures to complete their World Cup preparations. 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia will face Saudi Arabia in a warm-up fixture. This will be the third and final friendly for Saudi Arabia before facing Argentina in the opening match. In their previous two friendlies this month, the Green Falcons beat Iceland 1-0 on November 6 and played out a 1-1 draw against Panama four days later.

Croatia, meanwhile, have not played since their 3-1 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League in September. The Saudi Arabia team are currently unbeaten at home in the past seven matches thanks to their defenders. They have kept six clean sheets and conceded just once but have scored just thrice. However, Croatia will be a different proposition altogether. The 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia are on a four-game winning run and have some big names on their side. Ahead of Saudi Arabia vs Croatia let's take a look at the details about where to watch the match between both teams.

When is Saudi Arabia vs Croatia match taking place?

The Saudi Arabia vs Croatia match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, November 16.

Where is Saudi Arabia vs Croatia match taking place?

The match between both teams will be taking place at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd stadium.

What time is Saudi Arabia vs Croatia match happening?

The match between Saudi Arabia vs Croatia will take place at 5.30 PM IST.

Where to catch Saudi Arabia vs Croatia live streaming?

Unfortunately, the friendly matches will not be telecast live or streamed in India. You can follow Croatian national team handle's for live score and updates.

Where to catch Saudi Arabia vs Croatia live streaming in US and UK?

There is no details about the match being televised in UK and US. However, the match can be watched on Globo in Brazil. In Croatia, the match will telecasted on Nova TV.

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Croatia live streaming in the Middle East?

Meanwhile, those in Saudi Arabia can catch the live action via SSC with the match starting at 1:00pm local time

Saudi Arabia and Croatia World Cup 2022 squad details

Saudi Arabia squad

Goalkeepers Muhammad Al Owais Mohammed Al Rubaie Nawaf Alaqidi

Defenders Sultan Al-Ghannam Abdulelah Al-Amri Ali Al-Bulaihi Abdullah Mado Saud Abdul Hamid Hassan Tumbukti Yasser Al Shahrani Muhammad Al-Buraik

Midfielders Abdullah Otaif Abdulelah Al Malki Riad Shrahili Ali Al Hassan Salman Al-Faraj Muhammad Kanoo Nasser Al Dawari Sami Al-Najei Hattan Bahbari Salem Al Dawsari Fahad Al-Muwallad Abdulrahman Al-Aboud

Forwards: Haitham Asiri Firas Al-Buraikan Saleh Al Shehri

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic , Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja