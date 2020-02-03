Manchester United: Saudi's Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Wants To Buy The Club From Glazers

Saudi Arabian billionaire Mohammed bin Salman resurfaced his interest in getting into a business deal with Manchester United's Glazer family. The billionaires from the Middle East were recently rumoured to buy Newcastle as they offered a huge sum to buy the Magpies from Mike Ashley at the end of the Premier League 2019-20 season.

Interestingly, a new set of reports suggest that Mohammed bin Salman is keen to buy Manchester United. According to The Mirror, Salman's bid of £3.5 billion was rejected by the Glazers a year and a half ago.

Saudi Arabia's billionaire wants to buy Manchester United

The Glazer family acquired Manchester United for a sum of £790 million in May 2005. Manchester United are one of the highest money generating clubs in the world. Despite their dip in form in recent years, the club has managed to mint a huge amount of profit. Manchester United's fans have been constantly accusing the Glazer and their vice-chairman Ed Woodward for using the club only to generate profits. The supporters of Red Devils want Ed Woodward out of their club but it doesn't look like the owners have any desire to sell their gold mine which is based in Manchester.

Someone on my timeline said they can’t support another club. @FCUnitedMcr was formed in direct response to the Glazer takeover of MUFC. Those of us boycotting since 2005, needed a protest outlet on Saturdays. We protest the Glazers every week but still support MUFC. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/CcjAC1abCJ — Jonathan Kendal (@Jdkfcuom) January 27, 2020

The Glazers have constantly rejected every bid from the Saudi prince in recent years. Which is why Mohammed bin Salman has diverted his interest towards buying Newcastle United. Saudi’s Public Investment Fund together with a group led by British financier Amanda Staveley have reportedly offered a sum of £340 million ($447 million) to buy Newcastle United. As reported by Reuters, the talks between the two parties have not been finalized and the deal can fall off anytime if both the parties do not come to an agreement.

