SC Freiburg Vs Monchengladbach Live Streaming, Team News, Bundesliga Live

SC Freiburg take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. The SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach game will be played on Friday, June 5 (Saturday, June 6 for Indian viewers) at 12 am IST. Here are the SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming details and SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach team news.

Bundesliga live

SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming, SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach team news

Your weekend starts with us! 🤗



Friday night under the lights in Freiburg 🐎💚#GladToBeBach #SCFBMG @ 20:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/dxMfUx2dUI — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 5, 2020

Bundesliga schedule and news: SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming details

The SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach Bundesliga live broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD, while the SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming details.

Venue: Schwarzwald Stadion

SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming date: Friday, June 5, 2020 (Saturday, June 6 IST)

SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming time: 12 am IST

Bundesliga live: SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming and preview

SC Freiburg are on an 11-match unbeaten streak against Borussia Monchengladbach at home in the Bundesliga. High-flying Monchengladbach have won only one of their last 17 Bundesliga away matches against SC Freiburg. Marcus Thuram and co will look for their second consecutive win since the restart after winning their previous Bundesliga fixture by a 4-1 scoreline. Borussia Monchengladbach, who are fourth on the Bundesliga table, will be keen to bag all three points at the Schwarzwald Stadion as they look to secure Champions League football for next season.

Alassane Pléa in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 9 goals

❍ 10 assists



Marcus Thuram in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 10 goals

❍ 8 assists



Double digits in goals and double digits in assists for Gladbach's deadly duo. pic.twitter.com/283BPneGIY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

SC Freiburg vs Monchengladbach live streaming: Full squads

SC Freiburg squad: Niclas Thiede, Mark Flekken, Alexander Schwolow, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Dominique Heintz, Gian-Luca Itter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Robin Koch, Amir Abrashi, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel, Brandon Borrello, Florian Kath, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Janik Haberer, Yoric Ravet, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Luca Waldschmidt

Borussia Monchengladbach squad: Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grün, Mamadou Doucouré, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Raffael, Lars Stindl, Ibrahima Traoré, Fabian Johnson, László Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Tony Jantschke, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Aaron Herzog, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa,Torben Müsel, Conor Noss, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts.

