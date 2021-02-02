SCEB Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

The 80th Match of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League campaign sees SC East Bengal take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, among other details of this ISL clash

SC East Bengal will walk into the game following a poor run of form as the Kolkata outfit are currently on a four-match winless streak. Their last competitive outing in the ISL saw them play out their 7th draw of the campaign against FC Goa. With just two wins from 14 games, they have accumulated 13 points which result in the Red and golds being positioned 10th in ISL standings.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are currently slotted 8th on the Indian Super League table with Bengaluru’s interim coach Naushad Moosa taking the charge after the sacking of Carles Cuadrat. The reigning ISL Champions are winless in their last eight outings with their latest ISL fixture ending in a 2-2 stalemate against Hyderabad FC.

SCEB vs BFC Playing 11

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Raju Gaekwad, Scott Neville, Ajay Chhetri, Jacques Maghoma, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Ajith Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Parag Srivas, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Leon Augustin, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Debjit Majumder

Defenders- Harmanjot Khabra, Daniel Fox, Rahul Bheke, Raju Gaekwad

Midfielders- Matti Steinmann, Suresh Wangjam, Jacques Maghoma

Strikers- Cleiton Silva, Bright Enobakhare, Sunil Chhetri

SCEB vs BFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Sunil Chhetri or Bright Enobakhare

Vice-Captain- Cleiton Silva or Matti Steinmann

SCEB vs BFC Match Prediction

Both the teams last went head to head in January last month which saw SC East Bengal edge out a win as Matti Steinmann’s 30th minutes strike helped the Kolkata outfit register a narrow 1-0 win. While the hosts will be looking to replicate a similar result and walk away with three points. Bengaluru FC will be aiming for their revenge and stop Robbie Fowler’s men from completing a double against the reigning ISL champions on Tuesday. We expect SC East Bengal to walk away as winners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction-SC East Bengal 1-0 Bengaluru

Note: The above SCEB vs BFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs BFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs BFC Dream11 Team and SCEB vs BFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.